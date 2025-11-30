We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you can generally be found hanging out by the grill during the warmer months of the year, you'll likely associate barbecue pork rib sandwiches with glorious summertime grill sessions. When those cooler months roll around and outdoor grilling isn't an option, this BBQ pork rib sandwich with corn slaw recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye provides an easy, oven-based way to enjoy ribs all year round.

With the help of a simple dry rub, your favorite barbecue sauce, and lots of time slow cooking in the oven, super meaty St. Louis-style pork ribs are transformed into wonderfully succulent pork ribs with meat so tender it slips off the bone. The still-warm rib meat is paired with a creamy and zingy corn slaw to complement the richness and sweet depth of the ribs, and it's all served on soft, springy sandwich rolls to create a mouthwatering dinner option that is well worth the wait. Read on to find out how you can rustle up this recipe in the comfort of your own kitchen, any time of year, and no matter the weather.