BBQ Pork Rib Sandwich With Corn Slaw Recipe
If you can generally be found hanging out by the grill during the warmer months of the year, you'll likely associate barbecue pork rib sandwiches with glorious summertime grill sessions. When those cooler months roll around and outdoor grilling isn't an option, this BBQ pork rib sandwich with corn slaw recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye provides an easy, oven-based way to enjoy ribs all year round.
With the help of a simple dry rub, your favorite barbecue sauce, and lots of time slow cooking in the oven, super meaty St. Louis-style pork ribs are transformed into wonderfully succulent pork ribs with meat so tender it slips off the bone. The still-warm rib meat is paired with a creamy and zingy corn slaw to complement the richness and sweet depth of the ribs, and it's all served on soft, springy sandwich rolls to create a mouthwatering dinner option that is well worth the wait. Read on to find out how you can rustle up this recipe in the comfort of your own kitchen, any time of year, and no matter the weather.
Gather the ingredients for this BBQ pork rib sandwich with corn slaw recipe
To begin this BBQ pork rib sandwich with corn slaw recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the pork you will want a BBQ seasoning blend, brown sugar, barbecue sauce, and St. Louis-style pork ribs. For the corn slaw you will need red cabbage, an onion, canned corn, and fresh parsley, and for the slaw sauce you will need mayonnaise, a lime, white vinegar, chili flakes, salt, and pepper. Finally, have some bread rolls on hand to serve the sandwiches.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 275 F.
Step 2: Mix the BBQ seasoning and brown sugar
Mix the BBQ seasoning blend and brown sugar together in a bowl.
Step 3: Prepare the pork ribs
If still attached, carefully remove the thin membrane from the back of the ribs. Pat the ribs dry with paper towels.
Step 4: Coat the ribs with the dry rub
Transfer the ribs (meaty side-down) to a baking tray and coat them all over in the BBQ seasoning and brown sugar rub.
Step 5: Cover the tray with foil
Cover the tray tightly with foil.
Step 6: Slow cook the ribs
Slow cook the ribs in the oven for 3 hours, until the meat is super tender.
Step 7: Mix the slaw dressing
Meanwhile, combine the mayonnaise, lime juice, white vinegar, chili flakes, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
Step 8: Add corn slaw ingredients to bowl
Add the chopped red cabbage, onion, corn, and parsley, to a large bowl along with the mayonnaise dressing.
Step 9: Toss to combine the slaw with the dressing
Mix well to evenly coat the slaw in the dressing.
Step 10: Remove the ribs from the oven
Once they're done cooking, remove the ribs from the oven and discard the foil.
Step 11: Coat the ribs with barbecue sauce
Slather the ribs with barbecue sauce.
Step 12: Preheat the broiler
Turn on the broiler to high. Place the ribs under the broiler for 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 13: Broil the ribs
Remove the ribs from the broiler, flip them, and broil on the other side for another 3 minutes.
Step 14: Shred the meat
Remove from the oven and shred the rib meat, removing and discarding the bones.
Step 15: Serve the pork rib sandwiches
Serve the warm rib meat in bread rolls with the slaw.
What to serve with BBQ pork rib sandwiches
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons BBQ seasoning blend
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 3 pounds St. Louis-style pork ribs
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- ½ teaspoon chili flakes
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 ½ cups shredded red cabbage
- 1 small onion, shredded
- 1 cup canned corn, drained
- ¼ cup fresh parsley
- ⅔ cup barbecue sauce
- 4 bread rolls, to serve
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 275 F.
- Mix the BBQ seasoning blend and brown sugar together in a bowl.
- If still attached, carefully remove the thin membrane from the back of the ribs. Pat the ribs dry with paper towels.
- Transfer the ribs (meaty side-down) to a baking tray and coat them all over in the BBQ seasoning and brown sugar rub.
- Cover the tray tightly with foil.
- Slow cook the ribs in the oven for 3 hours, until the meat is super tender.
- Meanwhile, combine the mayonnaise, lime juice, white vinegar, chili flakes, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
- Add the chopped red cabbage, onion, corn, and parsley, to a large bowl along with the mayonnaise dressing.
- Mix well to evenly coat the slaw in the dressing.
- Once they're done cooking, remove the ribs from the oven and discard the foil.
- Slather the ribs with barbecue sauce.
- Turn on the broiler to high. Place the ribs under the broiler for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Remove the ribs from the broiler, flip them, and broil on the other side for another 3 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and shred the rib meat, removing and discarding the bones.
- Serve the warm rib meat in bread rolls with the slaw.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,447
|Total Fat
|105.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|29.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.8 g
|Cholesterol
|283.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|62.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.6 g
|Total Sugars
|25.5 g
|Sodium
|1,402.2 mg
|Protein
|61.3 g
How can I switch up this BBQ pork rib sandwich recipe?
This pork rib sandwich recipe can be switched up in multiple ways to keep things fresh and interesting, depending on your personal preferences. To begin with, you can incorporate different herbs and spices into your dry rub: smoked paprika or chili powder will add heat and smoky depth, or you can add powdered garlic, onion granules, or oregano to lend different flavors to the pork ribs as they slow cook. When serving the sandwiches, the type of bread you use will make a huge difference to the final creation. Simple bread rolls are great, but you can also use buttery brioche, crunchy baguette, or even chew focaccia to put a simple spin on these pork ribs sandwiches.
To switch up the slaw, consider charring the corn before mixing it in to create a smoky depth. Mixing in some finely diced pineapple would add a little tropical sweetness, and one that would pair wonderfully with the pork. If you enjoy a little spice, consider adding sliced jalapeños to your slaw. Alternatively, a dash of hot sauce in the slaw sauce would help amp up the heat a little bit. Finally, there are some great toppings you could add to your sandwiches, like sliced tomatoes, arugula, or red onion for a touch of freshness.
What are some other ways to use up left over pork ribs?
If you find yourself with some leftover rib meat, you can always repurpose it to make even more sandwiches a day or two later. Otherwise, there are plenty of ways to get creative and use up that leftover meat. One way to use up the rib meat is by incorporating it into a grilled cheese sandwich or quesadilla. Simply assemble your grilled cheese or quesadilla as usual and add a few forkfuls of shredded pork before cooking to make a really decadent lunch offering.
Another way to use up leftovers is by using them as a topping for nachos or as a taco filling. If you are looking to make more of a meal of things, the rib meat can be used to top mac and cheese for a filling and flavorful meal, or as a topping for a barbecue pizza along with other staples such as red onions and corn. If you want to enhance your savory breakfast options, you can add shredded pork rib meat to scrambled eggs, baked beans, or potato hash for a meaty barbecue twist.