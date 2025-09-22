These 3-Ingredient Garlic Smashed Potatoes Are Air-Fried To Crispy Perfection

When it comes to wallet-friendly three-ingredient recipes, you can still keep it simple without skipping on great flavor. Such is the case with developer Jennine Rye's three-ingredient air-fried garlic smashed potatoes recipe. The main star of this mouthwatering dish is undoubtedly the potatoes — an incredible kitchen staple. The humble starchy vegetable is super versatile and makes the perfect choice for an affordable and delicious side dish. In addition, potatoes are highly nutritious, packed full of fiber, potassium, and vitamin C. This recipe calls for red potatoes, specifically, which are a great source of antioxidants, as long as you keep the peel on.

The red potatoes are boiled and then smashed before being drizzled with garlicky butter and air-fried to crispy, golden perfection in 20 minutes or less. So, if you are looking for a simple and utterly delicious way to elevate your sides, these garlic smashed potatoes are the recipe you've been looking for. Fluffy on the inside and crisp on the outside; it's time to pull out the air fryer and get smashing!