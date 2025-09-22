These 3-Ingredient Garlic Smashed Potatoes Are Air-Fried To Crispy Perfection
When it comes to wallet-friendly three-ingredient recipes, you can still keep it simple without skipping on great flavor. Such is the case with developer Jennine Rye's three-ingredient air-fried garlic smashed potatoes recipe. The main star of this mouthwatering dish is undoubtedly the potatoes — an incredible kitchen staple. The humble starchy vegetable is super versatile and makes the perfect choice for an affordable and delicious side dish. In addition, potatoes are highly nutritious, packed full of fiber, potassium, and vitamin C. This recipe calls for red potatoes, specifically, which are a great source of antioxidants, as long as you keep the peel on.
The red potatoes are boiled and then smashed before being drizzled with garlicky butter and air-fried to crispy, golden perfection in 20 minutes or less. So, if you are looking for a simple and utterly delicious way to elevate your sides, these garlic smashed potatoes are the recipe you've been looking for. Fluffy on the inside and crisp on the outside; it's time to pull out the air fryer and get smashing!
Gather the ingredients for these 3-ingredient air-fried garlic smashed potatoes
To begin this three-ingredient air-fried garlic smashed potatoes recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. This recipe requires red potatoes, butter, and garlic paste. Additionally, you will need olive oil, salt, and pepper for seasoning.
Step 1: Boil a pan of water
Fill a large saucepan with salted water and bring to a boil.
Step 2: Cook the potatoes
Once boiling, add the potatoes. Boil the potatoes until fork-tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 3: Set aside the potatoes
Drain the potatoes. Set aside to cool for 5 to 10 minutes.
Step 4: Get the air fryer ready for the 3-ingredient air-fried garlic smashed potatoes
Preheat an air fryer to 400 F.
Step 5: Combine the butter, olive oil, and garlic
In a bowl, add the melted butter, olive oil, and garlic. Mix to combine and set aside.
Step 6: Space out the potatoes
Place the cooled potatoes on a flat surface.
Step 7: Smash the potatoes
Using the base of a cup, carefully smash the potatoes to flatten them.
Step 8: Pour the melted butter mixture over the potatoes
Drizzle the melted butter mixture over the smashed potatoes, making sure the garlic paste gets into the crevices of the smashed potatoes.
Step 9: Salt and pepper the 3-ingredient air-fried garlic smashed potatoes
Season the potatoes with salt and pepper.
Step 10: Place the potatoes in the air fryer
Carefully transfer the smashed potatoes to the air fryer.
Step 11: Cook until crispy
Air fry the potatoes for 18 to 20 minutes, until golden and crispy around the edges.
Step 12: Serve the 3-ingredient air-fried garlic smashed potatoes
Transfer the potatoes to a serving dish and enjoy while hot.
What to pair with these 3-ingredient air-fried garlic smashed potatoes
3-Ingredient Air-Fried Garlic Smashed Potatoes Recipe
Among the many ways to cook potatoes, air frying smashed potatoes is top-tier. This three-ingredient recipe guarantees a crispy exterior and fluffy interior.
Ingredients
- 1 pound red potatoes, washed and halved or quartered into similar sizes
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon garlic paste
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
Directions
- Fill a large saucepan with salted water and bring to a boil.
- Once boiling, add the potatoes. Boil the potatoes until fork-tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.
- Drain the potatoes. Set aside to cool for 5 to 10 minutes.
- Preheat an air fryer to 400 F.
- In a bowl, add the melted butter, olive oil, and garlic. Mix to combine and set aside.
- Place the cooled potatoes on a flat surface.
- Using the base of a cup, carefully smash the potatoes to flatten them.
- Drizzle the melted butter mixture over the smashed potatoes, making sure the garlic paste gets into the crevices of the smashed potatoes.
- Season the potatoes with salt and pepper.
- Carefully transfer the smashed potatoes to the air fryer.
- Air fry the potatoes for 18 to 20 minutes, until golden and crispy around the edges.
- Transfer the potatoes to a serving dish and enjoy while hot.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|324
|Total Fat
|18.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|30.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|37.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.1 g
|Total Sugars
|3.0 g
|Sodium
|581.1 mg
|Protein
|4.6 g
How can I spruce up these air-fried smashed potatoes?
While these three-ingredient air-fried garlic smashed potatoes are a thing of crisp and buttery beauty just as they are, there are also plenty of ways you can add your own twist to them. A super simple way to elevate this dish with just one more ingredient is sprinkling grated Parmesan over the smashed potatoes before air-frying them. Alternatively, you can add your favorite dried herbs or dried herb mix to the garlic butter mixture for a bit of vibrant, earthy depth. To take this idea further, why not mix some chopped fresh herbs, such as rosemary, thyme, or oregano, along with a bit of lemon zest, into the garlic butter mixture for a really fresh and herbal finish?
You can also consider including different spices, such as smoked paprika, cumin, cayenne, or chili powder, to give these potatoes a bit of a kick. Taco or fajita seasoning is a great way to add heaps of flavor to your potatoes without much extra effort. To lean into this idea further, you can top your potatoes with cheddar or cotija cheese and sprinkle them with some fresh chopped cilantro just before serving. Adding toppings such as crispy bacon pieces, scallions, and sour cream or aioli is another great and simple way to upgrade these air-fryer smashed potatoes.
Can these smashed potatoes be baked or cooked without an air fryer?
If you haven't personally invested in an air fryer yet or you simply fancy a day off from air-frying, you might be wondering whether you can still enjoy these garlic smashed potatoes. While an air fryer makes incredible crispy and fluffy smashed potatoes, the good news is that you can make this recipe just as successfully using other cooking methods.
The first option is roasting the potatoes in your trusty oven. This method will take a little longer than the air fryer; in fact, it will take roughly double the time. However, rest assured that roasting will result in deliciously crisp and garlicky potatoes, and you can make a lot more in one go than with the air fryer. So, if you are feeding a crowd, the oven is the way to go. Simply pre-boil your potatoes, then, according to recipe developer Miriam Hahn, they can be roasted for 35 minutes at 425 F until crispy perfection is achieved.
Alternatively, you can shallow fry your potatoes once they've been boiled and smashed. Just heat a skillet pan to medium, add oil, and fry the smashed potatoes for 15 to 20 minutes, until a beautiful golden crust has formed. This method will result in slightly oilier potatoes, though the centers will be wonderfully fluffy. This option also allows you to infuse your potatoes with more flavor, especially if using duck fat or beef drippings.