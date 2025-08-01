This Grilled Shrimp Po'Boy Sandwich Recipe Will Transport You To New Orleans

Every major city seems to claim a sandwich as its own: Chicago with Italian beef sandwiches, New York with pastrami on rye, Buffalo with beef on weck, Philadelphia with cheesesteaks. New Orleans, a city known for all kinds of deliciously spicy Cajun and Creole food, also claims fame for sandwiches created on its own city streets: First, the tall and briney muffuletta, and second, the shrimp-filled po'boy.

Po'boys were invented by Benjamin and Clovis Martin, two brothers who served free sandwiches to striking streetcar workers in the 1920s from their French café. Though originally made with leftover roast beef and gravy, the later (and now famous) iteration involved fried seafood such as shrimp, fish, or oysters. Frying likely gave the shrimp higher value and more flavor, but eventually became an iconic feature of the sandwich and a perfect pairing for Cajun remoulade. Though delicious, deep frying isn't exactly the cleanest (nor lightest) way to eat shrimp, so developer Michelle McGlinn crafted a grilled version using Cajun spices and tangy lime. All the flavors and textures of the original are still wrapped up in a soft, hoagie-shaped French roll, with an added spicy kick from creamy jalapeño slaw and garlicky Cajun remoulade. This easy version perfectly captures the flavors of New Orleans with just the help of a grill — no deep fryer needed.