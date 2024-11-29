The Mythic Rise Of Chicago's Italian Beef Sandwich

In a city filled with rich history and iconic landmarks, Chicago is equally well-known for its iconic foods. From Chicago-style pizza (both deep-dish and tavern) to Chicago-style hot dogs to Italian beef sandwiches, the Windy City is a mecca for foodies and those who enjoy classic comfort foods.

The Italian beef sandwich, in particular, has become as synonymous with Chi-Town as Navy Pier. This sandwich, made with thin-sliced roast beef and loaded with toppings, including giardiniera and hot and sweet peppers, is a deliciously one-of-a-kind Chicago creation. It offers tons of flavor, is most often enjoyed after being dipped (or soaked depending on your preference) in flavorful au jus, and flies out the door by the hundreds at stands around the city every single day.

With origins dating back to the early 1900s, Italian beef sandwiches have been a Chicago staple for decades, spanning multiple appearances in pop culture, and many beef stands such as Portillo's, Al's #1 Italian Beef, and Mr. Beef that have become beloved Windy City institutions.

