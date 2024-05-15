Portillo's And Lou Malnati's Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza Is Back For Its Third Year

Innovative food mashups can sometimes be a miss, but we've got no beef with this latest release from two iconic Chicago establishments. When renowned street food chain Portillo's brings its legendary beef sandwiches to meet Lou Malnati's classic deep dish pizzas, what do you get? The Italian Beef Deep Dish. This pie was such a hit its first two years, it's now back for its third launch in 2024.

The creative combination boasts the flaky, buttery crust that Lou Malnati's is famous for along with vine ripened tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, and Portillo's homemade, slow-roasted Italian beef. True to Chicago-style pizza, you can choose from a sweet pepper or hot giardiniera topping, the latter of which includes a mixture of spicy, pickled veggies. "With flavorful beef that has been slow roasted for four hours, mouthwatering gravy, and the option to enjoy it with sweet or hot peppers, our Italian Beef sandwiches are quintessential Windy City cuisine," said Nick Scarpino, Portillo's Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release.

The collab won't last forever, as the two establishments have only teamed up in honor of Italian Beef Week, which runs from May 20 to May 26, 2024. If you want to nab yours to bake at home, head to your local Lou Malnati's or visit the Tastes of Chicago website. A few combos are available to ship nationwide — you can select the Italian Beef Deep Dish alongside other Lou's varieties, like the Veggie Pizza and Heart-Shaped Sausage Pizza.