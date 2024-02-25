Po'boy Vs Muffuletta: What's The Difference Between Sandwiches?

A visit to New Orleans can offer quite a satisfying culinary adventure for any foodie who enjoys a decadent meal. Amidst the city's lively nightlife and annual Mardi Gras celebrations are local eateries slinging famous foods like beignets, crawfish, gumbo, and jambalaya. Then there are the two delicious handheld dishes that the Big Easy is known for: Po'boys and muffuletta sandwiches, both of which you can order at an array of popular restaurants and sandwich shops across the city and around the world.

The po'boy and muffuletta are accredited to New Orleans, and they're both served on some bread like any other sandwich — but that's basically where the similarities end. Most po'boys consist of fried shrimp on a crusty hoagie-style bread although there are variations. Meanwhile, muffuletta sandwiches are made of sliced Italian cold cuts and cheese piled high onto a flat, sesame-crusted bread that the sandwich is named after.