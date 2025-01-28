New Orleans-Style Wet Martini Recipe

Beyond the colorful lights of Bourbon Street and the strings of beads thrown during Mardi Gras, New Orleans is also known for a unique opulence characterized by ornate French architecture and the smooth sounds of jazz. This softer side of the city reveals itself through its most famous cocktails, namely those like the French 75, the Vieux Carré, and the Sazerac. What these cocktails do best is balance the sharp, rich flavors of cognac and rye with soft flavors like lemon and anise, found in Absinthe and Peychaud's.

With such a rich culture, a New Orleans-style martini could refer to many things, but in this case, we are paying homage to those famous cocktails scented with French-Cajun influence. Modeled after another, lesser-known New Orleans favorite, The Obituary, this martini is made up of dry vermouth, London dry gin, and, of course, absinthe. Unlike a true Obituary, which uses the absinthe in place of bitters, developer Michelle McGlinn mimics the spirit of a Sazerac and rinses the glass with the wormwood liquor instead, topping it off with a drop of Peychaud's. The resulting martini is bright, surprisingly citrusy, and laced with licorice aroma, the perfect sipper for a warm and sunny afternoon in the French Quarter.

