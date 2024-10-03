The Difference Between A Wet And Dry Martini

The golden age of martinis — or more accurately, the modern renaissance of martinis, since the drink was born around the turn of the 20th century and had another heyday in the 1960s thanks to James Bond — is in full swing. Most bars today offer different martini variations from lychee 'tinis to espresso martinis. But to ignore the drink at its most classic is to really not know it at all. It's a study in simplicity, its quality coming down to the ingredients and their ratios. Because of that, there's quite a bit of hubbub around "martini rules" — should it be with vodka or gin? Dirty or not? What makes for a "perfect martini" and shouldn't they all be perfect? But the simplest question to answer, and the one that will set you up for ordering success at any bar, is: What is the difference between a wet and dry 'tini?

This is easy to remember if you think of "dry" in any other alcoholic beverage context. Beers and ciders can finish sweet or dry, for example. Dry wine contains little or even no sugar. A dry martini, therefore, has less sweetness, and overall less balance for the gin or vodka. A wet martini has more vermouth. Things get slightly confusing when you consider martinis utilize dry vermouth and not sweet vermouth (except for that "perfect martini," which uses both in equal measure), but that's still an element of sweetness compared to the clean, crisp spirit.