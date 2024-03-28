The Difference Between The Sazerac And Old Fashioned Cocktails Is All In The Whiskey

The old fashioned and the sazerac are two of the most quintessential cocktails in the bartending world (if not the two). In fact, in the historical mixology timeline, the old fashioned and the sazerac are considered close cousins, and despite the "old" name, it's unclear which drink was actually invented first. A recipe for a "whisky cocktail" resembling an old fashioned was published in legendary bartender Jerry Thomas's seminal 1862 guide "How to Mix Drinks, or the Bon-Vivant's Companion," and another recipe by the name "old fashioned cocktail" appeared shortly afterward in Theodore Proulx's "The Bartender's Manual" in 1888. Near-simultaneously, the sazerac cocktail was trademarked by the Sazerac Company in 1900, but there are records of fans enjoying it since as early as 1838.

Whichever came first, both classic cocktails are all about the balance of whiskey, sugar, and bitters, a timeless interplay. The drinks are both also served in a chilled rocks glass. But, the primary difference lies in the base spirit, bourbon vs. rye. The old fashioned uses bourbon, while sazeracs use rye — and to name this as the only defining separation would be reductive at best (blasphemous at worst). Let's get into it.