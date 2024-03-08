Mark Twain's Favorite Whiskey Cocktail Was Said To Be A Take On The Old Fashioned

American author Mark Twain's most notable claim to fame is penning "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" and "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn." The only thing that may have rivaled the prose he poured from his pen is his love for the alcohol he poured into his glass. When Twain wasn't working on his storytelling, he developed a fondness for scotch whisky and for one drink in particular that seem very similar to a smooth old fashioned cocktail.

While a traditional old fashioned relies on a simple syrup or a sugar cube and some Angostura bitters and is served with an orange twist, Twain was partial to a different citrus. The satirist revealed his affinity for this whiskey cocktail in a letter to his wife in 1874 while he was in London, writing, "Livy my darling, I want you to be sure & remember to have, in the bath-room, when I arrive, a bottle of Scotch whisky, a lemon, some crushed sugar, & a bottle of Angostura bitters" (per The New York Times). In fact, Twain liked it so much he confessed that he was drinking it three times a day to aid with his digestion.