Our Blueberry Elderflower Honeycomb Pie Is A Bright And Fruity Masterpiece

If you tell a room full of people to imagine a pie, chances are that they will each picture a different thing. From pork pies to lemon meringue pies, the term "pie" encompasses so many various sweet and savory dishes that it's harder than you might think to nail down a definition. While there are more than a few outliers (we're looking at you, shepherd's pie), the general consensus seems to be that a pie involves a crust or some kind of pastry with a sweet or savory filling. The one thing we do know for sure is that pie is always good, and for that, recipe developer Jennine Rye created this blueberry elderflower honeycomb pie.

Those looking for a slightly more unusual and elegant pie to indulge in will find this recipe especially appealing. Notes of honey, blueberry, and elderflower are combined within this custard pie, bringing you a light, bright, and fruity dessert that celebrates the tastes of summer. With the help of some bubble wrap and a few hours of freezing and thawing, this dessert is finished with a striking honeycomb-textured surface, making it a great option for special occasions.