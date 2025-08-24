Our Blueberry Elderflower Honeycomb Pie Is A Bright And Fruity Masterpiece
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you tell a room full of people to imagine a pie, chances are that they will each picture a different thing. From pork pies to lemon meringue pies, the term "pie" encompasses so many various sweet and savory dishes that it's harder than you might think to nail down a definition. While there are more than a few outliers (we're looking at you, shepherd's pie), the general consensus seems to be that a pie involves a crust or some kind of pastry with a sweet or savory filling. The one thing we do know for sure is that pie is always good, and for that, recipe developer Jennine Rye created this blueberry elderflower honeycomb pie.
Those looking for a slightly more unusual and elegant pie to indulge in will find this recipe especially appealing. Notes of honey, blueberry, and elderflower are combined within this custard pie, bringing you a light, bright, and fruity dessert that celebrates the tastes of summer. With the help of some bubble wrap and a few hours of freezing and thawing, this dessert is finished with a striking honeycomb-textured surface, making it a great option for special occasions.
Gather the ingredients for this blueberry elderflower honeycomb pie
To begin this blueberry elderflower honeycomb pie recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. The pie crust requires butter, honey, and graham cracker crumbs. For the filling, you will need egg yolks, elderflower syrup, cornstarch, gelatin powder, whole milk, heavy cream, an egg white, lemon zest, and blueberry jam. Lastly, the topping uses honey, elderflower syrup, water, and blueberries. You may also want to use edible flowers to decorate the pie.
Step 1: Make a honeycomb mold with bubble wrap
To create a honeycomb-patterned mold, outline the base of a 9-inch cake pan onto a sheet of bubble wrap.
Step 2: Cut the bubble wrap
Cut out the circle and set it aside.
Step 3: Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 4: Combine the butter and honey
To start the pie crust, in a bowl, add the butter and honey.
Step 5: Microwave the butter and honey
Place the bowl in the microwave and melt the butter on a low setting. Stir to combine.
Step 6: Include the graham cracker crumbs
Add the graham cracker crumbs to the honey butter mixture.
Step 7: Mix well
Use a spoon to mix well until the crumbs resemble wet sand.
Step 8: Form the blueberry elderflower honeycomb pie crust
Transfer the crust mixture to a 9-inch cake pan. Using a spoon, press the crust mixture into the base and sides of the pan.
Step 9: Put the crust in the oven
Bake the pie crust in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes.
Step 10: Let the crust cool
Remove from the oven and let it cool completely.
Step 11: Bring out the saucepan
Moving on to the pie filling, in a saucepan, whisk together the egg yolks, elderflower syrup, cornstarch, and gelatin powder. Set aside.
Step 12: Microwave the milk
In a medium-sized bowl, add the milk and heat it up in the microwave until hot, making sure it doesn't boil.
Step 13: Add the milk to the saucepan
Slowly pour the hot milk into the egg yolk and elderflower mixture, whisking continuously until everything is combined.
Step 14: Cook the custard mixture
Place the saucepan on the stovetop over medium-low heat. Whisk the custard mixture until it thickens and coats the spoon, roughly 5 to 10 minutes.
Step 15: Remove from the heat
Remove the saucepan from the heat.
Step 16: Strain and cool the custard
Strain the custard into a clean bowl and set aside to cool.
Step 17: Whisk the heavy cream
In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the heavy cream until soft peaks form. Set aside the cream.
Step 18: Whisk the egg white
In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk, add the egg white and whisk until soft peaks form.
Step 19: Combine the cream and custard
Use a spatula to fold the cream into the cooled custard until combined.
Step 20: Fold in the egg white
Add the egg white into the creamy custard mixture. Use a spatula to gently fold the egg white in until combined.
Step 21: Mix in the lemon zest
Add the lemon zest and mix well.
Step 22: Begin filling the blueberry elderflower honeycomb pie
To start filling the pie, spread an even layer of blueberry jam over the bottom of the cooled pie crust.
Step 23: Add the custard mixture
Top with the custard filling, completely covering the jam.
Step 24: Top with the bubble wrap mold
Carefully press the bubble wrap circle into the top of the filling.
Step 25: Cover the blueberry elderflower honeycomb pie
Without removing the bubble wrap circle, cover the pie with food wrap.
Step 26: Freeze the pie
Leave it in the freezer for at least 4 hours or until the top of the custard is set.
Step 27: Make the honey elderflower syrup
To start the syrup, in a small saucepan, add the honey, elderflower syrup, and water.
Step 28: Simmer the syrup
Place over medium heat and let it simmer, stirring regularly, until the mixture has reduced by half. Set aside to cool.
Step 29: Peel off the bubble wrap
Remove the pie from the freezer and carefully pull off the food wrap and bubble wrap.
Step 30: Add the syrup to the blueberry elderflower honeycomb pie
Pour the cooled syrup over the top of the pie, completely covering the surface of the honeycomb pattern in syrup. Place in the fridge for at least 2 hours to thaw through.
Step 31: Decorate the blueberry elderflower honeycomb pie
Decorate with blueberries and flowers before serving.
What to serve with this blueberry elderflower honeycomb pie
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|375
|Total Fat
|19.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|115.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|47.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|36.0 g
|Sodium
|123.3 mg
|Protein
|4.5 g
What is elderflower syrup? What else can I use it for?
At its simplest, elderflower syrup (sometimes referred to as cordial) is a concentrated, non-alcoholic sweet liquid flavored with elderflower. Elderflowers are tiny white flowers that grow in bunches on elder shrubs. These beautiful, sweet, and delicately fragrant blooms can be used in a variety of ways in the kitchen, though they are commonly infused into syrup to make a refreshing summery drink. If you enjoy floral flavors, then you will love elderflower. Even if you tend to find other floral additions, such as rose or lavender, overpowering, you'll probably enjoy the subtle citrus sweetness that elderflower affords, as it is much milder in taste.
Most often, elderflower syrup is used to make drinks, pairing well with carbonated water or lemonade. It is also used in a wide range of cocktails, lending its delicate floral finish to light and summery boozy beverages. In fact, you may well be au fait with the flavor of elderflower syrup through St-Germain liqueur, which is similarly flavored with the delicate white flowers. Elderflower syrup is also commonly used in desserts such as this strawberry elderflower fruit fool recipe. Aside from strawberries, it works well with other fruits and even herbs, such as peaches, lemon, gooseberries, and mint.
Can I make this honeycomb pie ahead of time? How can I store it?
There's no beating around the bush; this honeycomb pie is a labor of love, so you will want to make sure that it is served and enjoyed at its absolute best. Due to the time it takes for this pretty dessert to be assembled and set, you will want to allow yourself plenty of time to make it without any pressure. We recommend making this honeycomb pie the day before serving it to allow the custard ample time to chill. Then you can take a few minutes to decorate the pie before presenting it.
However, due to the fresh dairy and eggs used in this recipe, the honeycomb pie should only be kept for about three days in the fridge, so don't make it too far in advance. Make sure to keep it well wrapped in cling film or store it in an airtight container to keep it fresh and moist and prevent it from absorbing the smell from other stuff in the fridge.