Strawberry Elderflower Fruit Fool Recipe
For many of us, creating a dessert option that's as exciting as the main course can feel like a big undertaking. After all, many sweet options are complex and time-consuming, especially those on the more refined side. If you are seeking a dessert that is as simple as it is delicious and elegant, look no further than the classic British fool. Astonishingly simple to assemble, yet fancy enough to be served at an English garden party, the fool is a dessert for all occasions.
This strawberry elderflower fruit fool by British-born recipe developer Jennine Rye combines the tart and fresh flavor of strawberries with the botanical sweetness of elderflower. Layered with softly whipped cream, yogurt, and lemon, this combination creates a wonderfully light and creamy pudding that is charming in its simplicity. In fact, the ease with which this classic dessert comes together is likely what gave it its name, alluding to the unserious and whimsical nature of its assembly. By combining the classic summertime flavors of strawberry and elderflower, this elegant fruit fool allows you to enjoy a delightful spoonful or two of British summertime no matter the season.
Gather the ingredients for this strawberry elderflower fruit fool recipe
The key ingredients in this strawberry elderflower fruit fool recipe are fresh strawberries and elderflower cordial, which, unlike elderflower liqueur, is alcohol-free and typically contains just water, sugar, elderflower, citric acid, and lemon. Additionally, all you'll need to complete this dessert are lemon juice, heavy whipping cream, Greek yogurt, powdered sugar, and fresh mint.
Step 1: Dice some of the strawberries
Dice roughly half of the strawberries.
Step 2: Combine them with elderflower cordial and lemon juice
Place the diced strawberries into a bowl with the elderflower cordial and 1 teaspoon lemon juice.
Step 3: Stir the mixture gently
Gently stir and set aside.
Step 4: Mash the rest of the strawberries
Place the remaining hulled strawberries into a bowl and mash thoroughly using a potato masher.
Step 5: Whip the cream
In a separate bowl, whip the cream until it holds soft peaks.
Step 6: Combine the fool ingredients
Add the mashed strawberries, Greek yogurt, sifted powdered sugar, and remaining 1 teaspoon lemon juice to the whipped cream.
Step 7: Fold them together
Gently fold together to combine.
Step 8: Assemble the fruit fools
Layer the cream mixture and strawberry-elderflower mixture into dessert glasses.
Step 9: Refrigerate the fools
Place in the fridge for at least 1 hour to set.
Step 10: Garnish and serve
Garnish with a fresh mint leaves and serve chilled.
How can I change up a fruit fool recipe?
If you need a dessert that suits a range of dietary needs, a fruit fool is an easily adaptable option. Already gluten-free, this dessert can also be made dairy-free with a few ingredient switches. While the whipped cream and yogurt do form the body of the sweet, they can simply be replaced with dairy-free counterparts. We recommend using a plain soy- or coconut-based yogurt for the fool mixture, along with oat, soya, or coconut cream for whipping.
It's also easy to switch up the flavor of this fool. For an adult touch, you could consider adding a dash of alcohol to the diced strawberries, either along with or instead of the elderflower cordial. St. Germain makes a great ingredient addition, as it lends its own elderflower flavoring with a boozy, warming bonus.
Finely chopping some fresh mint leaves and adding them to the strawberry-elderflower mixture is a simple way to make this dessert even more refreshing. For a bigger change, why not switch up the fruit and add some raspberries or blueberries to the strawberries? A mixed berry and elderflower mixture makes this fool extra colorful and helps use up all your best summer produce.
How should you serve a fruit fool?
A fruit fool is a great standalone dessert option for a variety of different occasions. It can serve as a make-ahead weekday treat for you and your family, a classy ending to a date or dinner party, or a sweet finishing touch to an afternoon barbecue. The strawberry and elderflower in this recipe make it a real celebration of summer flavors, so while it is wonderful when enjoyed chilled from the fridge on a balmy evening, it can also be the perfect way to recapture the feeling of those warm summer nights when the weather gets colder.
If you are looking for an accompaniment to enjoy alongside this fruit fool, a buttery shortbread cookie makes a lovely serving option and continues the British theme of the dish. Alternatively, a delicate tuile adds an elegant finishing touch and complements the lightness of this dessert. Or, for a more rustic finish, a sprinkling of crispy granola adds delicious texture to the soft treat. Finally, for drink options, we recommend pairing this dessert with a fizzy elderflower cordial or, for a more decadent dining experience, elderflower cordial or St. Germain mixed with Champagne.
- 12 ounces fresh strawberries, hulled, divided
- 2 tablespoons elderflower cordial
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice, divided
- 1 ¼ cups heavy whipping cream
- ⅓ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon powdered sugar, sifted
- Fresh mint sprigs, for serving
- Dice roughly half of the strawberries.
- Place the diced strawberries into a bowl with the elderflower cordial and 1 teaspoon lemon juice.
- Gently stir and set aside.
- Place the remaining hulled strawberries into a bowl and mash thoroughly using a potato masher.
- In a separate bowl, whip the cream until it holds soft peaks.
- Add the mashed strawberries, Greek yogurt, sifted powdered sugar, and remaining 1 teaspoon lemon juice to the whipped cream.
- Gently fold together to combine.
- Layer the cream mixture and strawberry-elderflower mixture into dessert glasses.
- Place in the fridge for at least 1 hour to set.
- Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve chilled.
|Calories per Serving
|336
|Total Fat
|28.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|87.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|11.9 g
|Sodium
|33.0 mg
|Protein
|4.5 g