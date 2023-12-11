The Origin Of Great Britain's Fool Desserts

Sometimes, the name of a dish offers a clue to the origin story of a recipe. That may be the case with the creamy fruit dessert known in Great Britain as a "fool," which is made from cooked, pureed fruit lightened with whipped cream or a cooked custard. In Old and Middle French, the term fouler meant to mash or crush, which is exactly what happens to the fruit before it's folded into the fool mixture. On the other hand, the simple dessert may have gotten its moniker because it wasn't meant to be taken very seriously, like its culinary cousin the trifle.

John Florio's 1598 Italian-English dictionary "A Worlde of Words" includes a listing for an Italian dessert said to be like a "foole," indicating that the fool was already well-known by that date. One early recipe for a fool can be found in the 1655 collection of English royal recipes titled "The Compleat Cook," from the court of French-born Queen Henrietta Maria. The recipe includes cooked, mashed, and strained gooseberries, which are beaten with sugar, butter, and eggs to form a pudding-like consistency. Fruits were normally cooked and not eaten raw in those days, and most people considered fruits to be somewhat dangerous to health. Case in point, tomatoes were absolutely feared!