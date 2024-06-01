Strawberry Basil Pie Recipe

Almost nothing beats a juicy, homemade pie chock full of fresh berries from their peak season during the spring and summer. While blueberry and cherry pies often get all the attention, what about the sweet, juicy strawberry? Step aside, strawberry shortcake – this year, we're making pie! While some strawberries are grown and harvested year-round, their true season is usually around April to early June, which is the perfect time to bake your first fruit pie of the year. Given that strawberries can be super juicy and sometimes lead to soggy bottoms, we've developed the perfect recipe for strawberry pie filling using fresh berries. To put a little fresh, herbaceous spin on it, we're adding some basil leaves, which pair excellently with sweet strawberries.

Of course, the best pies are made with homemade pie dough. We're gonna guide you through an easy method for creating pie dough by hand that you can rely on for years to come. While it may be intimidating at first, learning to make pie dough from scratch is worth the hassle and will elevate your pies to new heights.