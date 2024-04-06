27 Types Of Pie, Explained

Defining a pie isn't as straightforward as it seems. It's just a sweet or savory dish wrapped in pastry, right? Well, not quite. For example, are hand-held treats like empanadas and Cornish pasties considered pies? What about rustic British dishes like Shepherd's pie, topped with mashed potatoes rather than a crust? And how do we distinguish between pies and tarts? It may well be more complicated than memorizing the mathematical pi!

The job of classifying pies is a murky (but delicious) world. Luckily, you don't have to do any of the hard work, because we're here to explain (almost) every variety of international pies for you. You'll never have to question the difference between lemon meringue pie and chiffon pie again. We only have one warning — prepare to get exceptionally hungry, because we'll be delving deep into the world of pies, and all of them are beyond irresistible. From hearty puff pastry pies packed with succulent meat, Mediterranean treats featuring buttery filo dough and vibrant vegetables, some of the most unique savory pies from across the U.S., and tropical creamy coconut delights from the Philippines, we're explaining them all: the ingredients, the techniques, and the classification.

Without further ado, let's see how many delicious pies you're already familiar with, and how many new dishes you'll have to try. It's a great excuse to sample new pies ... in the name of science, of course.