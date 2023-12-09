Spinach And Feta Chicken Pot Pie Recipe

Chicken pot pie has to be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of comfort food (or at least in the top five). Warm, inviting, and a mixture between one of the world's best desserts and best soups, pot pie is hard not to like. And it isn't difficult to make, either. Unlike a chicken pie, which requires a top and bottom crust, chicken pot pie is typically as described: chicken filling, baked into a pot with a pie crust on top. Plus, because the goal is to simply have a flaky, crispy crust on top, it's common to use store-bought puff pastry to shortcut the recipe.

In this recipe developed by Michelle McGlinn, the pot pie filling gets a spanakopita-style upgrade with feta and spinach before being topped with a flaky golden puff pastry crust. It's delicious in the same way the famous Greek pie is, but with all the comforting flavors of a typical chicken pot pie. It's gooey, warm, delicious, and exactly the kind of meal you'll want to have around when the snow starts falling.