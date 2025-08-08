Take Canned Pineapple To New Heights With This Ice Cream Recipe

This caramelized pineapple ice cream recipe combines two types of pineapple — roasted fresh and canned crushed — for a dreamy frozen treat that will make you feel like you're on a Caribbean vacation. It's perfect on its own, but with all your favorite toppings, it might be the ultimate way to cool down.

If you ask Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, there's something magical about making ice cream from scratch. Sure, there are those days when you just want a quick and easy no-churn ice cream, and that's perfectly fine. But some days, you want to pull out all the stops and simply celebrate the slow art of living. It starts with fresh pineapple that you dice and roast yourself, and gets a boost from store-bought crushed pineapple, because two of a good thing is even better than one. It continues with a scratch-made custard, which must be constantly stirred so it doesn't curdle. And finally, you add the whole glorious mixture to an ice cream machine and watch it churn, slowly, until it crystallizes into a smooth creamy mixture interspersed with chunks of pineapple.

Then into the freezer it goes for a good night's sleep. Afterwards, it's all ready for serving, and you can choose to dress it up or just enjoy it as it is. As those ice crystals slowly melt on your tongue and your whole mouth becomes filled with sweetness, you'll know you made the right choice by taking things slowly.