The Ultimate Egg Substitute Is A Hybrid Of 2 Popular Methods

If you're making a vegan-friendly breakfast scramble, you have quite a few ready-made egg replacement brands to choose from. However, if you want to whip up a vegan-friendly dessert, finding a suitable egg substitute can be a bit more challenging. In baking, eggs are used to help bind dry ingredients like flour, as well as add moisture and structure to baked goods by way of their fat and protein. If you're adapting a recipe sans standard eggs, it's crucial that your animal-free alternative supplies all of the same properties. Otherwise you'll end up with dry, crumbly brownies and flat, hard cookies.

One popular option for egg-free bakers is aquafaba, a liquid from chickpeas that can be whipped into an ingredient resembling egg whites. Others reach for ground flax seeds, which, when combined with water, can achieve a surprisingly thick and egg-like consistency. And while each is fine for use individually, their resulting eggless bites may leave something to be desired. However, we're here to tell you that the ultimate egg substitute can be achieved by bringing them both together.

Enter: Flaxaba eggs. This plant-based hybrid combines the fluffy, foamy profile of aquafaba with the gluey, gelatinous texture of flax meal. Not only do they thicken each other up, but the aquafaba fills in the moisture that the flax absorbs, striking a balance. The resulting mixture is sturdy and binding and gives baked goods all the moisture and structure they need to be soft and chewy.

