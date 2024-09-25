6 Egg Replacement Brands, Ranked
What do an English breakfast, the mess hall at a kids' summer camp, and a country-style diner all have in common? They wouldn't be the same without an impressive number of eggs! Eggs are a staple ingredient in cuisines around the world because they're a simple source of protein and important fatty acids like Omega-3s — which makes them popular among busy folks who need quick, tasty, and nourishing breakfasts each morning. When people make the switch to a plant-based diet or give up eggs for any reason, egg replacement brands are often the first thing added to the grocery list. Switching to an egg alternative brand provides more than just health benefits; doing so also helps protect the environment.
But which brand should you choose? Several styles of egg replacement products exist, including powders, liquids, ready-made scrambles, and patties. Furthermore, if you have ever wondered what vegan eggs are and if they are actually nutritious, the answer depends on the brand. In this article, I'll introduce you to some of the most popular egg replacement brands and rank them according to how conducive they are to making scrambled "eggs." For each product, I followed the instructions given on the packaging and tasted it before adding seasonings. Additionally, I did not look at the nutrition label or ingredients prior to tasting, but did include this information in the product descriptions. More notes on methodology can be found at the end of this article.
Finally, for those who have not cooked or eaten eggs in many years, egg substitutes are usually simple to cook; just make sure you have a stiff spatula to push the liquid around the pan every so often, and give it time to set in between rounds. For a higher chance of success, check out these tips you need when cooking with egg substitutes.
6. Vegg power scramble
This Vegg product is primarily composed of soy protein isolate, whole algal protein, and whole algal flour. The instructions recommend users first mix the powder with water and salt before microwaving it for two minutes, flipping and breaking up the patty, then repeating twice more. Margarine and salt are recommended for flavor.
After tasting this egg substitute, I was relieved to learn that each packet contains only four servings. The cooked "eggs" are dense, chewy, and inconsistent; the mixture cooks differently on the edges of a plate as opposed to the center, and no guidelines are given on how large the plate should be or how thick to make the liquid layer. Apart from the texture, this egg substitute lacks flavor and is in desperate need of seasonings like garlic and onion powder. In my opinion, the only way to salvage this scramble is to stuff it into a burrito with a heaping handful of mixed vegetables and a condiment like tomato jam, which belongs in your next breakfast burrito regardless of what kind of eggs you use.
5. Eggylicious vegan scrambled egg replacer
This powder contains chickpea flour, arrowroot powder, black salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and turmeric powder. It must be whisked with oil and either warm water or milk before cooking. Don't be deceived by this product's short ingredient list; it has a bold flavor primarily (and unfortunately) driven by a substantial amount of black salt. Indeed, this egg substitute is unnecessarily high in sodium; each serving contains 1760 milligrams, or 77% of one's recommended daily intake.
The predominance of black salt is readily apparent in the flavor of the "eggs"; they are so salty that one is easily distracted from the pungent, tangy, and umami flavors that black salt is meant to provide when added in moderation. Underneath the blanket of salt, one can discern a flavorful egg substitute that, sadly, has not been allowed to reach its full potential. As for the texture of this egg substitute, arrowroot powder helps thicken the cooked dish, but I would have preferred a more yolky consistency. Instead, it has a dry texture, like that of stuffing.
4. Pureganic eggless ready mix
Pureganic's egg substitute, another powder, has the shortest ingredient list of all the products I reviewed; it contains organic chickpea flour, organic tapioca flour, black salt, organic turmeric, and organic paprika. The package also features helpful information regarding the best tips on how to make scrambles, omelets, and even crepes. These instructions advise users to add egg, water, and black pepper to the powder before cooking.
I wanted to like this product more than I actually did. In reality, however, its texture is more dough-like than egg-like. At best, it has the consistency of soft seitan, and at worst, it is reminiscent of Play-Doh. The black pepper is a nice touch, and the suggestion to add nutritional yeast does lend the "eggs" a cheesier flavor, but the flavor of egg itself is lacking. In terms of appearance, this product looks somewhat like scrambled eggs, but without the appropriate moist sheen. It would perhaps be better served as a fritter or veggie-filled omelet, both of which could lend the product more texture.
3. Hodo vegan all-day egg scramble
If you like tofu scrambles, you will love Hodo's vegan all-day egg scramble. The two dishes are nearly identical in texture, a similarity explained by the fact that the very first ingredient listed is tofu. This egg substitute has a slightly more egg-like taste than others that I sampled, thanks to seasonings like nutritional yeast, black salt, onion powder, and garlic powder. This product is also certified organic.
Hodo's vegan all-day egg scramble is a refrigerated product that comes in a vacuum-sealed pouch. Each one contains about 2.5 servings. It is, by far, the most convenient product on this list; you can heat the crumbles in a skillet, or you can microwave them on high for one minute. My main complaint about Hodo's egg substitute is that it is a smidge too salty and ever-so-slightly gritty. It also misses the mark on capturing the taste and texture of real eggs. While I certainly enjoyed this product, its deviance from the characteristics of real eggs earned it a lower ranking on this list.
2. AcreMade egg substitute
This powder is primarily composed of pea protein, lupin flour, and pea starch. Lupin flour, an ingredient not commonly found in the United States, is made from lupini beans. It is neutral in flavor, and though it is sometimes described as being mildly bitter, I could not taste that in this egg replacement. This product also includes onion powder and dried yeast for flavor, gellan gum for texture, and turmeric for color.
AcreMade's egg substitute mimics the taste of real eggs more closely than most of the other products on this list. Even so, its flavor profile exhibits vaguely fake undertones and reminds me of the cafeteria eggs I used to eat at summer camp. That is not necessarily a bad thing, as it provides a lighter base flavor that one can complexify with spices and seasonings of their own selection. Lupin flour is adept at absorbing moisture, which is part of the reason why this mixture results in a pleasant texture that is not too dry. The moisture gives the "eggs" a glistening quality that makes them appear more genuine as well. This scrambled egg substitute would be best served alongside other veggies or in a burrito.
1. JUST Egg
This product launched in 2019, and it became even more popular in 2022, when JUST Egg took advantage of the chicken egg price surge. It primarily consists of water, mung bean protein, and expeller-pressed canola oil. If you have not heard of them before, mung beans are the protein-rich bean that makes a great vegan scrambled egg dupe. Gellan gum and tapioca syrup solids are also present on the ingredients list, where they're used to thicken, bind, and gel the cooked "eggs." In addition to scrambles, JUST Egg is commonly used to make omelets, frittatas, and egg muffins.
After tasting JUST Egg for myself, I have to agree with mainstream opinion that it is the superior egg substitute. Like AcreMade, its appearance mimics that of real eggs with surprising accuracy. It possess the right amount of sheen and has a perfectly pale yellow hue, which is derived from carrot and turmeric extractives. This brand also nails the texture of its egg substitute; my scramble was fluffy and had a light mouthfeel with no trace of gumminess. This may have been due to the fact that it was cooked from a liquid rather than a powder. While I would not go so far as to say that the flavor of JUST Egg is identical to that of real eggs — I could definitely taste the mung beans — JUST Egg does a remarkable job of incorporating a subtle cheesy flavor into the mix. The dehydrated onion is also a nice touch.
Methodology
Each egg replacement brand had a different set of instructions, which I carefully followed. Some vegan eggs can be tricky to cook, and on one occasion, I remade a batch to ensure that I had done the product justice with my scrambling skills. To limit bias, I looked at the ingredients list and nutrition facts of each egg substitute only after tasting and making notes on its flavor, texture, and aroma. I paid particular attention to how fluffy and moist the "eggs" were, as well as how similar each substitute's flavor was to real eggs. I ate each scramble plain, without any other seasonings, to better focus on the flavor of the "eggs" themselves. Though prices varied greatly between brands, I did not factor them into my reviews.
It is worth noting that I would still be able to pick out real eggs in a blind taste test that includes all these brands. To my knowledge, no commercially-available egg substitute features the aroma of real eggs, nor do any have a precise grasp on the flavor or texture of real eggs, though a few on this list certainly come close.