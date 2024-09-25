6 Egg Replacement Brands, Ranked

What do an English breakfast, the mess hall at a kids' summer camp, and a country-style diner all have in common? They wouldn't be the same without an impressive number of eggs! Eggs are a staple ingredient in cuisines around the world because they're a simple source of protein and important fatty acids like Omega-3s — which makes them popular among busy folks who need quick, tasty, and nourishing breakfasts each morning. When people make the switch to a plant-based diet or give up eggs for any reason, egg replacement brands are often the first thing added to the grocery list. Switching to an egg alternative brand provides more than just health benefits; doing so also helps protect the environment.

But which brand should you choose? Several styles of egg replacement products exist, including powders, liquids, ready-made scrambles, and patties. Furthermore, if you have ever wondered what vegan eggs are and if they are actually nutritious, the answer depends on the brand. In this article, I'll introduce you to some of the most popular egg replacement brands and rank them according to how conducive they are to making scrambled "eggs." For each product, I followed the instructions given on the packaging and tasted it before adding seasonings. Additionally, I did not look at the nutrition label or ingredients prior to tasting, but did include this information in the product descriptions. More notes on methodology can be found at the end of this article.

Finally, for those who have not cooked or eaten eggs in many years, egg substitutes are usually simple to cook; just make sure you have a stiff spatula to push the liquid around the pan every so often, and give it time to set in between rounds. For a higher chance of success, check out these tips you need when cooking with egg substitutes.