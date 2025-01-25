How To Store Cotija Cheese For Longer Lasting Freshness

There's no point crying over spilled milk, but spoiled cheese is another story. Ever taken a waft of your favorite block and recoiled in dismay? Sharp cotija cheese is a staple in Mexican cuisine, easily crumbled over a pork enchiladas rojas recipe or grilled sweet corn. Nobody wants to see it expire prematurely. Proper storage is key, and refrigeration alone isn't sufficient once opened. Instead, wrap it tightly in foil and keep it inside an airtight container. Under these conditions, the remaining cheese can stay fresh for up to four weeks.

With a little self-restraint, you could only open cotija when using it entirely. Unopened, both aged and fresh, it's much more long-lasting. Fresh blocks survive an impressive four to six weeks in their original packaging with proper refrigeration. Not to be outdone, aged cotija remains edible and tasty for months. The less you disturb the cheese, the longer it will stay fresh.

Freezer preservation is another possible avenue, but it risks sacrificing texture and cotija's distinct sharp taste (the main thing that distinguishes it from feta). These aren't qualities you want to lose; leave freezing as a last resort. The most effective trick to remember is to prevent air exposure. That tight wrap of foil eliminates the opportunity for premature bacteria growth — a total game-changer.

