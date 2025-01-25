How To Store Cotija Cheese For Longer Lasting Freshness
There's no point crying over spilled milk, but spoiled cheese is another story. Ever taken a waft of your favorite block and recoiled in dismay? Sharp cotija cheese is a staple in Mexican cuisine, easily crumbled over a pork enchiladas rojas recipe or grilled sweet corn. Nobody wants to see it expire prematurely. Proper storage is key, and refrigeration alone isn't sufficient once opened. Instead, wrap it tightly in foil and keep it inside an airtight container. Under these conditions, the remaining cheese can stay fresh for up to four weeks.
With a little self-restraint, you could only open cotija when using it entirely. Unopened, both aged and fresh, it's much more long-lasting. Fresh blocks survive an impressive four to six weeks in their original packaging with proper refrigeration. Not to be outdone, aged cotija remains edible and tasty for months. The less you disturb the cheese, the longer it will stay fresh.
Freezer preservation is another possible avenue, but it risks sacrificing texture and cotija's distinct sharp taste (the main thing that distinguishes it from feta). These aren't qualities you want to lose; leave freezing as a last resort. The most effective trick to remember is to prevent air exposure. That tight wrap of foil eliminates the opportunity for premature bacteria growth — a total game-changer.
Signs of cotija spoilage
With the right storage, hopefully, your cotija cheese stays fresh for weeks, if not months. But nothing lasts forever. Ideally, expired cotija cheese isn't something you detect through taste. There are plenty of warning signs to spot to avoid the unpleasant experience of accidentally chewing spoiled goods. For one, look at the cheese's appearance. Is it discolored? Mottled with green or blue spots? Or perhaps there's a suspicious slimy covering confirmed upon touch. Textural changes are a huge signifier that spoilage has started, and visible mold growth is always a red flag. Pay attention when unwrapping the cheese, too: An unpleasant aroma is another arrow pointing towards the bin. That sour, ammonia smell? A textbook sign of expired cheese.
Snap it up quickly: Cotija is the unique cheese you need to try at least once in your lifetime, and it's undoubtedly better fresh. Mexican cuisine isn't its only calling, either; get creative if the shelf-life clock is ticking. Its harder consistency makes it one of the best ingredient swaps for parmesan cheese. Keep that in mind when panicking over an empty-looking penne.