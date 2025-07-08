The Best (And Worst) Place To Put Your Air Fryer

Air fryers have become popular kitchen appliances in recent years, offering eaters a healthier way to fry up goodies like potatoes, chicken tendies, and crispy eggplant fries without using butter or oil products. There are both good and bad places in your home to stow the machine that you should know about.

The best area to keep your air fryer is in a location where you can see it, as it is a common idea that if you put appliances out of sight, you might never touch them again. The most common space is the counter, and it can sit nicely on the granite countertop for easy access. If that's not an option, it's best to place the air fryer in an armoire that stands close by to the kitchen. Anywhere near wall outlets and away from other machines is also an optimal area to keep the gadget.

As for places to avoid, don't ever put the air fryer under any short cabinets because the gadget can get super hot from the headwinds being too confined. Keeping it jammed next to other devices such as toasters is also not the brightest idea because having heat-filled equipment packed tightly together next to electrical outlets can cause fires. Adequate ventilation is important for the machines to work properly and allows them to breathe out the heated air. Another location to skip is positioning the fryer near any water settings such as sinks as the H2O may cause damage to the machine and can ultimately lead to it being a fire hazard or cause electrical issues.