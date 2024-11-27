The Most Underrated BBQ Seasonings You Should Buy On Amazon

Head Country's original championship seasoning stood out immediately because it was more coarse than the other rubs I purchased. Now, that's not necessarily good or bad, but it's definitely a unique feature. Right off the bat, I was keen to see if the various sized grains did anything for the flavor or texture of the meat.

Advertisement

This is definitely the rub for you if you have a penchant for garlic, and, despite paprika being the only "spicy" ingredient listed, it provided a decent punch and stood out among the other spices. It's also good to note is that the primary ingredient listed is salt — which some barbecue experts agree is the key for perfectly-seasoned meat. That savoriness absolutely comes through in the final product. Moreover, while sugar is listed on the label, I did not find that sweetness to play a dominant role in the seasoning's flavor profile.

In the end, I found that Head Country's seasoning worked better on the chicken than the ribs — but this all-purpose seasoning would surely get the job done with just about any meat. In fact, the label says it even goes well with casseroles and salads — though I did not confirm this myself. Another top selling point is that this was the second-most affordable of the seasoning blends I tried. At 12 ounces per container, you get quite the bang for your buck.

Advertisement