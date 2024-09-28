Who Invented Kansas City Barbecue?

Kansas City barbecue venues run the smoky gamut, from gas station 'cue to slow-smoked burnt ends, woodfire grilling, lawn or patio bbq joints with live blues, and even a vegan-friendly KC barbecue featuring smoked jackfruit. At least 100 eateries in the metro area dish up its famous namesake barbecue, with individual pitmasters adding their own tweaks and touches. Truly understanding the evolution of KC barbecue requires a look-back machine, tumbling 100 years in reverse to a streetside alley cart in the city's Garment District.

The man behind the KC 'cue curtain was Memphis-born Henry Perry, who journeyed up and down the Mighty Mississippi, earning his keep by toiling in steamboat kitchens. He eventually planted roots in Kansas City in 1907, launching a business that has gone down in smoked-meats history. His slow-smoking techniques became a signature component of Kansas City barbecue, as did the penchant for smoking a wide variety of meats, a practice made easy by the city's evolving meat-packing industry.

As the 1920s and 30s roared to life in Kansas City, Perry moved his operation into a streetcar trolley barn at 19th and Highland, where he doled out his hot smoked meats, wrapped in newspaper, for 25 cents per serving. The Black American community was thriving in the area, where KC jazz, arts, sports, and barbecue defined generations to come. Perry's place was a crucial part of the scene, and the descendants of his pitmaster protégées still serve up heaping helpings of 'cue in the neighborhood to this day.