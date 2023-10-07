Why Using Old Brown Sugar In Rubs Will Ruin Your Grilled Meats

That old container of brown sugar on the back pantry shelf is a little hard, but it still seems good enough to use, right? Well, maybe not: it depends on what you have in mind. If your plans include some grill time and mixing up a dry barbecue rub, you might want to consider some advice from veteran pitmaster Elizabeth Karmel. According to the cookbook author and founder of Girls at the Grill — her effort to bring women into the traditionally male domain of grilling — any brown sugar added to a barbecue rub should be fresh and moist so it blends in easily with the other ingredients.

"If the sugar is old, it will not mix well and will have the texture of hard pebbles, which will ruin the rub," Karmel told Better Homes & Gardens. Using fresh brown sugar ensures a smooth consistency to the blend, allowing us to apply the rub to the meat gently without damaging the meat fibers or over-seasoning the food.