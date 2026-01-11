Sheet Pan Cuban Sliders Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've found yourself drooling over every other scene of the movie "Chef," you're not alone. The Cuban sandwich is one of Florida's most popular foods, and its roots date back to the late 1800s, when Cuban immigrants brought the mixto to the bustling cities of Miami and Tampa. Though made many different ways, the true version you're most likely to encounter is stacked with ham, mojo-roasted pork, pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese, then pressed until thin and melty on perfectly soft, semi-crusty Cuban bread (no grill marks). It makes an excellent panini for lunch, which is what inspired its popularity across Florida and the rest of the United States today.

Cuban sandwiches can be difficult to make at home because one of the two types of pork –- mojo roasted pork -– takes hours, if not days, to prepare. If you plan ahead and have a decent panini press, you might be able to swing it; but for something more casual, a shortcut might be the better way. These sheet pan Cuban sliders, made with porchetta, ham, a garlicky mustard sauce, Swiss cheese, and pickles, make it easy to serve a crowd without having to prepare roast pork hours in advance. Developed by Michelle McGlinn, these easy, melty, gently pressed sliders are a delicious (if miniature) version of the famous pressed Cuban sandwich, made quickly and effortlessly with the help of a pair of sheet pans.