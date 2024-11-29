Why Cuban Sandwiches Are Everywhere In Florida

As iconic as a muffaletta in New Orleans or a cheesesteak in Philadelphia, the Cuban sandwich is associated with Florida. While Cuban sandwiches are everywhere in Florida, two cities vie for its original recipe, which is rooted in its namesake country of origin.

Cuban sandwiches are a Florida staple because the state is home to the largest set of Cuban migrations and continues to have the largest Cuban population in the U.S. In fact, the "Cuban sandwich" is a name given to honor what Cubans call the "mixto," a sandwich of mixed meats and cheeses. The first appearance of the Cuban sandwich in Floridian newspapers dates to a 1906 entry in The Tampa Tribune. Tampa saw the first mass migration of Cubans between 1890 and 1950. First generation Cuban-Americans made their beloved mixto first for their community, and later for the general public. By the time Tampa's first Cuban bakery opened in 1915, the Cuban sandwich had established the formula of a mixed meat and cheese sandwich that then began appearing in restaurants and stands over the next few decades.

Miami saw the second large immigration of Cubans to the U.S., this time escaping the political turmoil of the '50s and '60s. Newly arrived Cubans adopted the Tampan traditions of the Cuban sandwich as an extension of their exiled homeland's mixto sandwich, adding their own unique twists. Between Tampa and Miami, the current Cuban sandwich recipe was born and is now proudly claimed as Florida's own.