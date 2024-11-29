Why Cuban Sandwiches Are Everywhere In Florida
As iconic as a muffaletta in New Orleans or a cheesesteak in Philadelphia, the Cuban sandwich is associated with Florida. While Cuban sandwiches are everywhere in Florida, two cities vie for its original recipe, which is rooted in its namesake country of origin.
Cuban sandwiches are a Florida staple because the state is home to the largest set of Cuban migrations and continues to have the largest Cuban population in the U.S. In fact, the "Cuban sandwich" is a name given to honor what Cubans call the "mixto," a sandwich of mixed meats and cheeses. The first appearance of the Cuban sandwich in Floridian newspapers dates to a 1906 entry in The Tampa Tribune. Tampa saw the first mass migration of Cubans between 1890 and 1950. First generation Cuban-Americans made their beloved mixto first for their community, and later for the general public. By the time Tampa's first Cuban bakery opened in 1915, the Cuban sandwich had established the formula of a mixed meat and cheese sandwich that then began appearing in restaurants and stands over the next few decades.
Miami saw the second large immigration of Cubans to the U.S., this time escaping the political turmoil of the '50s and '60s. Newly arrived Cubans adopted the Tampan traditions of the Cuban sandwich as an extension of their exiled homeland's mixto sandwich, adding their own unique twists. Between Tampa and Miami, the current Cuban sandwich recipe was born and is now proudly claimed as Florida's own.
Versions of the Cuban sandwich
The Cuban sandwich as we know it today went through various renditions, some of which still exist in their respective cities of origin. Both the Tampa and Miami Cuban sandwiches contain pickles, yellow mustard, and Swiss cheese, but the recipes diverge from there.
The main differences between the Tampa and the Miami versions of the Cuban sandwich lie with the bread or "pan cubano". Tampa's La Segunda bakery that opened over 100 years agostill makes small batch Cuban bread with a flakey, crispy crust, and soft crumb. In Miami, the bread is mass produced and much softer than its Tampa counterpart. Furthermore, Miami is responsible for introducing the iron or panini-pressed Cuban. While the press is an essential tool to instill the crispy crust that Miami Cuban bread lacks, toasting a Cuban sandwich is now a part of the sandwich's identity. In Miami and Tampa you may get the option for pressed or unpressed sandwiches, but any home recipe like our all-out Cuban sandwich, always toasts and presses the bread.
Another distinguishing characteristic between the two versions is the type of meat used. The Tampa recipe originated with genoa salami, mojo pork, and ham. While the Tampa Cuban still contains these three meats, Miami versions often leave out the salami and stick to the mojo pork and glazed ham duo. Newer versions have even swapped the mojo pork for roasted turkey.