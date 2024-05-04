The Cheese Layering Tip To Keep In Mind When Building A Cuban Sandwich

Rich, colorful, and packed with mouthwatering flavor, Cuban sandwiches are true works of art. While the ingredients can vary a bit by recipe, you'll need these basics to make your sandwich a Cuban one: roast pork, ham, pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese. Most of the focus is on the first four ingredients — after all, marinating the pork in an array of tasty juices and spices can take up to eight hours, and pickles are what make the meal pop. It's also a good idea to use the right type of bread for a perfect Cuban sandwich since a loaf of Pan Cubano is traditional.

Still, we often overlook the importance of deploying the cheese correctly. But if you play your cards right, you'll end up with a compact sandwich that's easy to eat instead of a messy compilation that falls apart in your hands. You'll just need to place your cheese as the first layer on both sides of the bread. That way, when it melts as you press your panini, it will seal in all of the other ingredients to hold everything in your sandwich in place. This works because as this type of cheese heats up, the ties holding together its casein proteins break down, allowing the once-stiff slices to seep into the rest of your sandwich and stick to the other ingredients. Plus, due to the high fat content of Swiss, it's a prime candidate for swift melting.