The Cut Of Pork Traditionally Used For Porchetta

Porchetta, a venerable Italian rolled pork roast that was traditionally prepared for feasts and celebrations, has become the darling of chefs and home cooks alike, thanks to its compelling combination of textures and flavors. Historically crafted from a whole, boned pig, heavily seasoned with salt and herbs, rolled up, and roasted until the exterior skin is crispy and browned and the interior meat is tender and juicy, it's now more common (and practical) to create a porchetta with a smaller cut of pork.

Many modern porchetta recipes call for a large slab of pork belly, which is sometimes rolled around a leaner pork loin section to create the same meat and fat proportions of that whole pig in a smaller, easier to manage sized roast. Others simplify matters by only using skin-on pork belly alone, and some porchetta recipes substitute a cut of pork shoulder, which is still sufficiently fatty to roast up moist and flavorful.