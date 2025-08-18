Make Ahi Tuna Lunch-Worthy With This Flatbread Sandwich Recipe
These seared ahi tuna flatbread sandwiches, brought to us by recipe developer Ksenia Prints, check all of the boxes. They're soft on the outside yet crunchy on the inside and feature both sweet and savory flavors, all in one easy, handheld package. Luxury never felt so easy to achieve!
Ahi tuna feels like one of those high-end ingredients, like filet mignon or foie gras, that is best saved for special occasions. It can be pricy, intimidating to work with, and runs the risk of cooking a little too quickly and losing that delicate texture. But what if we told you that this recipe enables you to turn ahi tuna into a satisfying lunch that isn't all too difficult to assemble but still feels decadent? This flatbread sandwich recipe does precisely that.
In place of typical sandwich bread, we use flatbreads that are slightly warmed and folded over themselves, so as not to overwhelm the delicate protein. The ahi tuna itself is marinated briefly and then seared for just a couple of moments, leaving it perfectly pink and soft on the inside. For the mayonnaise that accompanies these tuna steaks, we drew inspiration from Japanese ponzu sauce, with its combination of sweet, creamy sauce and toasted sesame aroma. And the crunch element comes from fresh radishes and faintly bitter microgreens. This delicate balance in flavors and contrasts feels almost too good to eat for lunch, yet with this easy recipe, you truly can have it all.
Gather the ingredients for seared ahi tuna flatbread sandwiches
For the marinade and tuna steaks themselves, you'll need to make a mixture of mirin, sriracha, rice vinegar, tamari sauce, sugar, ahi tuna steaks, and sesame oil, for brushing the steaks. For the sweet-spicy mayo, you'll need mayonnaise, honey, sriracha, sesame oil, and toasted sesame seeds. To assemble the sandwiches, you'll need flatbreads, microgreens, radishes, and scallions or chives, thinly sliced.
Step 1: Make the marinade
Make the marinade: Combine mirin, sriracha, rice vinegar, tamari, and sugar in a flat-bottomed container.
Step 2: Marinate the tuna steaks
Add tuna steaks to marinade. Transfer to the refrigerator and marinate the tuna steaks for 20 minutes, turning them over halfway through.
Step 3: Whisk honey-sriracha mayo
Make the sweet-spicy mayo: Whisk mayo, honey, sriracha and sesame oil in a bowl.
Step 4: Whisk in the toasted sesame seeds
Stir in toasted sesame seeds. Set aside.
Step 5: Brush the tuna with oil
Lightly brush tuna with toasted sesame oil before searing.
Step 6: Preheat pan
Heat a cast iron skillet over high heat.
Step 7: Sear the tuna
Sear tuna for 1 ½ minutes per side for medium-rare.
Step 8: Slice the tuna
Rest 5 minutes, then thinly slice the tuna.
Step 9: Heat flatbreads
Briefly warm the flatbreads.
Step 10: Spread mayo onto flatbreads
Spread sweet-spicy mayo evenly over flatbreads.
Step 11: Layer on the microgreens, radishes, scallions, and tuna
Layer microgreens, radishes, sliced scallions, and sliced tuna onto the flatbreads.
Step 12: Serve the seared ahi tuna flatbread sandwiches
Fold flatbreads and serve immediately.
What to serve with ahi tuna flatbread sandwiches
Ingredients
- For the marinade and tuna
- 2 tablespoons mirin
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon tamari sauce
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 (6-ounce) ahi tuna steaks
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil, for brushing the tuna steaks
- For the sweet-spicy mayo
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon sriracha
- ¼ teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
- To assemble the sandwiches
- 2 (6-inch) flatbreads
- 1 cup microgreens
- 4 radishes, thinly sliced
- 2 scallions or chives, thinly sliced
Directions
- Make the marinade: Combine mirin, sriracha, rice vinegar, tamari, and sugar in a flat-bottomed container.
- Add tuna steaks to marinade. Transfer to the refrigerator and marinate the tuna steaks for 20 minutes, turning them over halfway through.
- Make the sweet-spicy mayo: Whisk mayo, honey, sriracha and sesame oil in a bowl.
- Stir in toasted sesame seeds. Set aside.
- Lightly brush tuna with toasted sesame oil before searing.
- Heat a cast iron skillet over high heat.
- Sear tuna for 1 ½ minutes per side for medium-rare.
- Rest 5 minutes, then thinly slice the tuna.
- Briefly warm the flatbreads.
- Spread sweet-spicy mayo evenly over flatbreads.
- Layer microgreens, radishes, sliced scallions, and sliced tuna onto the flatbreads.
- Fold flatbreads and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|279
|Total Fat
|10.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|16.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|3.6 g
|Sodium
|606.0 mg
|Protein
|15.5 g
What adaptations can you make to these ahi tuna sandwiches?
These ahi tuna flatbread sandwiches follow a certain sandwich formula — protein, fresh toppings, and sauce — that works quite well, but you certainly aren't limited to this approach. You can keep the same core sandwich principles and give them a new life with a few easy tweaks.
Our favorite way to keep this sandwich's flavor profile intact is to simply serve it as an open-faced sandwich. Spread the mayo all over the bread, and get creative with your design as you layer on the toppings. You can also simply serve this collection of toppings on another type of bread, like delicate naan or thinly sliced white sourdough. To play further on the Japanese inspiration for the sandwich, try piling the toppings onto sushi rice that's shaped into a flatbread and fried, like a sushi pizza.
Another easy change is to mix up the greens to arugula or watercress. Those will have a similar bitter taste but won't feel too big or overwhelming. You can also add slices of cucumber for a refreshing, juicy, and crunchy addition.
What types of tuna can you use in these tuna sandwiches?
Many of us are familiar with those types of tuna like ahi, albacore, and bluefin, but there are actually quite a few tuna varieties out there. That said, not all of them are right for a sandwich, and more specifically, not all of these tuna varieties will work for this flatbread sandwich.
Bluefin tuna, the most luxurious and fatty type of tuna out there, tastes like butter on your tongue. However, it would be wasted given the cooking of this recipe, plus it would be bogged down by all of the other ingredients. Albacore tuna is often served canned, but if you can get it raw, it's actually perfect for a quick searing and serving in a sandwich like ours. Bonito tuna, which you probably only know from bonito flakes, is a unique tuna with a strong, gamey taste, that actually takes well to cooking and could also make for a nice substitute.
And, ultimately, you can make this sandwich slightly less luxurious by skipping the seared ahi tuna and simply going with canned tuna (which will taste absolutely delicious with the other ingredients nonetheless). Consider going with one of the best tuna brands out there, like Scout or Ortiz, for the best flavor possible.