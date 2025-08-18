Make Ahi Tuna Lunch-Worthy With This Flatbread Sandwich Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These seared ahi tuna flatbread sandwiches, brought to us by recipe developer Ksenia Prints, check all of the boxes. They're soft on the outside yet crunchy on the inside and feature both sweet and savory flavors, all in one easy, handheld package. Luxury never felt so easy to achieve!

Ahi tuna feels like one of those high-end ingredients, like filet mignon or foie gras, that is best saved for special occasions. It can be pricy, intimidating to work with, and runs the risk of cooking a little too quickly and losing that delicate texture. But what if we told you that this recipe enables you to turn ahi tuna into a satisfying lunch that isn't all too difficult to assemble but still feels decadent? This flatbread sandwich recipe does precisely that.

In place of typical sandwich bread, we use flatbreads that are slightly warmed and folded over themselves, so as not to overwhelm the delicate protein. The ahi tuna itself is marinated briefly and then seared for just a couple of moments, leaving it perfectly pink and soft on the inside. For the mayonnaise that accompanies these tuna steaks, we drew inspiration from Japanese ponzu sauce, with its combination of sweet, creamy sauce and toasted sesame aroma. And the crunch element comes from fresh radishes and faintly bitter microgreens. This delicate balance in flavors and contrasts feels almost too good to eat for lunch, yet with this easy recipe, you truly can have it all.