Loaded Dagwood Sandwich Recipe
Sandwiches are one of the most convenient meal options out there, and with such a wide variety of fillings and bread combinations, you could have a different sandwich each day of the month and not get bored. In fact, with such an abundant array of options ranging from simple ingredient pairings like ham and cheese, to opulent or unique sandwiches such as the St. Pauls or the broccoli classic, we think it is fair to ask what exactly constitutes a sandwich.
While it is widely accepted that the word "sandwich" hails from a man who allegedly invented them, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, it was your everyday folks who were running with the definition and crafting sandwich-like concoctions. Essentially, there's just one thing that need be true for something to count as a sandwich, and that involves some ingredient (meat, nut butter, ketchup) to find itself sandwiched, if you will, between two pieces of bread (though nowadays, ingredients like lettuce could also work as the "bread").
Although somewhat questionable when it comes to its portability, this loaded Dagwood sandwich recipe, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, definitely has all the elements required to be a sandwich and then some. This comic strip-inspired dish is stacked with a variety of different lunch meats, cheeses, and condiments, creating a sky high sandwich that will satisfy even the hungriest of diners and make for quite a spectacle while doing so.
Gather the ingredients for this loaded Dagwood sandwich recipe
To begin this loaded Dagwood sandwich recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want butter, an egg, white farmhouse bread, mayonnaise, lettuce, caramelized onion chutney, a salad tomato, pickles, wholegrain mustard, and an olive. For the cheese you will additionally want Bavarian smoked cheese, cheddar cheese, and Gouda, and for the meat fillings you will need salami, roast beef, turkey, and thinly-sliced ham.
Step 1: Heat a pan
Place a small frying pan over medium heat.
Step 2: Add butter and the egg
Add ½ tablespoon of butter to the pan and then crack the egg into the pan.
Step 3: Fry the egg
Fry the egg for 3 minutes, until the egg white is cooked but the yolk is still runny.
Step 4: Remove the egg
Carefully remove the egg from the pan and set aside.
Step 5: Butter the bread
Divvy up the rest of the butter and spread it onto one side of each slice of bread.
Step 6: Begin assembling the sandwich
Begin assembling. Smear 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise onto the bread then top with a large lettuce leaf, the smoked cheese, and the salami.
Step 7: Add bread
Place a piece of buttered bread face down onto the sandwich.
Step 8: Spread the chutney
Spread the caramelized onion chutney on top of the bread.
Step 9: Add cheddar and beef
Add the sliced cheddar and the roast beef.
Step 10: Add another bread slice
Place another piece of buttered bread face down onto the top of the roast beef.
Step 11: Spread mayonnaise
Spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise on the top of the bread.
Step 12: Add turkey, tomato, Gouda, and pickles
Layer the tomato, turkey, Gouda, and pickles on top.
Step 13: Top with more bread
Place another slice of buttered bread face down on top.
Step 14: Spread the mustard
Carefully spread the mustard on top of the bread.
Step 15: Add lettuce, ham, and the egg
Add a large lettuce leaf, the ham, and then top with the fried egg.
Step 16: Complete the sandwich
Place the remaining piece of buttered bread face down on top of the egg.
Step 17: Add the olive
Thread the olive onto a skewer then stick it into the top of the sandwich to hold it in place.
Step 18: Serve
Serve right away.
- 4 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 large egg
- 5 slices white farmhouse bread
- 4 tablespoons mayonnaise, divided
- 2 large lettuce leaves, divided
- 3 slices Bavarian smoked cheese
- 6 slices salami
- 2 tablespoons caramelized onion chutney
- 3 slices cheddar cheese
- 2 slices roast beef
- 4 slices salad tomato
- 2 slices turkey
- 2 slices Gouda
- 4 sliced pickles
- 1 tablespoon wholegrain mustard
- 6 pieces thinly sliced ham
- 1 green olive
What is a Dagwood sandwich?
Whether or not you know the origin of the Dagwood sandwich, if you come from the U.S. you'll more than likely be at least somewhat familiar with the concept of a Dagwood. Unlike other sandwiches, the Dagwood isn't comprised of a specific set of ingredients. The name actually describes the size of the sandwich. If it is comically tall, filled with a variety of different ingredients, and finished off with an olive, then you've got yourself a Dagwood.
Perfect for those who can't decide on a singular sandwich filling, the Dagwood is named after a character from the comic strip Blondie, who has a love for assembling comically oversized sandwiches. Dagwood sandwiches became a running gag in the beloved comic, with the character regularly using a variety of leftovers from the fridge to make increasingly large stacked sandwiches. When making your own version of a Dagwood, don't get too caught up on using specific ingredients — you can use anything you want, just make sure to stack it tall.
Can you use different types of cheese, meat, or condiments for this Dagwood sandwich?
The Dagwood sandwich is more of a concept than a precise recipe, with the idea centered around creating a comically large sandwich filled with a wide variety of ingredients, meaning that you can really push the boat out when it comes to what you choose to include. There are just a few important rules to stick to. Firstly, it must be large, and not just a little bit big. It needs to be tall enough that you can't get your mouth around it to take a reasonable bite. Secondly, it should contain a variety of different luncheon meats and cheeses, like the comic strip. And finally, a proper Dagwood should really be finished off with an olive on the top. Include these three elements, and you'll have yourself a Dagwood sandwich.
If you are looking for more inspiration on how to jazz up your Dagwoods, why not take a look at some of the examples from the comic strips? The sandwiches are usually filled with a variety of expected ingredients, but also usually contain more abstract options such as whole sausages, onions, fish, peas, carrots, or even a whole lobster. And, while we don't necessarily recommend putting a whole lobster between two slices of bread and calling it a sandwich, we would invite you to heartily embrace the idea that anything goes, have a good rummage through your fridge for leftovers, and let your imagination run wild.