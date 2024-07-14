Sandwiches are one of the most convenient meal options out there, and with such a wide variety of fillings and bread combinations, you could have a different sandwich each day of the month and not get bored. In fact, with such an abundant array of options ranging from simple ingredient pairings like ham and cheese, to opulent or unique sandwiches such as the St. Pauls or the broccoli classic, we think it is fair to ask what exactly constitutes a sandwich.

While it is widely accepted that the word "sandwich" hails from a man who allegedly invented them, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, it was your everyday folks who were running with the definition and crafting sandwich-like concoctions. Essentially, there's just one thing that need be true for something to count as a sandwich, and that involves some ingredient (meat, nut butter, ketchup) to find itself sandwiched, if you will, between two pieces of bread (though nowadays, ingredients like lettuce could also work as the "bread").

Although somewhat questionable when it comes to its portability, this loaded Dagwood sandwich recipe, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, definitely has all the elements required to be a sandwich and then some. This comic strip-inspired dish is stacked with a variety of different lunch meats, cheeses, and condiments, creating a sky high sandwich that will satisfy even the hungriest of diners and make for quite a spectacle while doing so.