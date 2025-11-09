This Apple Turkey Cheddar Sandwich Is Sweet, Savory, And Perfect For Fall
This apple, turkey, and cheddar sandwich recipe is a combination of salty, creamy, sweet, and tangy flavors, all wrapped in one cheesy package. It's a festive, flavor-packed recipe that's perfect for reusing leftover turkey or for sprucing up your lunch routine.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, apple and turkey are a perfect match, with the fruit's tart sweetness cutting through the lean meat and adding nuances to its flavor profile. And apples and cheddar are another classic combination, especially if you're pairing a tart-sweet apple like Gala with a strong, sharp aged cheddar. Putting them all together in a grilled sandwich seems like a no-brainer, and when the flavor is this explosive? You'll be tempted to eat this every day of the week.
The one surprise component in our sandwich is the addition of sauerkraut to the secret sauce. When chopped finely and folded into the sauce, the sauerkraut adds a zippy, vinegary element that really works with all the fall-themed flavors here. The whole sandwich feels inspired by German cuisine, and you just might want to pair it with a cold Pilsner.
Gather the ingredients for this apple turkey sandwich
For the secret sauce that goes with this sandwich, you'll need mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, honey, and finely chopped sauerkraut. For the sandwich itself, you'll need an apple of your choice — we love Gala and Honeycrisp for this, but it's really up to you — salt and black pepper to taste, your favorite sourdough bread, sliced turkey breast, sliced aged cheddar, and room-temperature butter. For serving, this sandwich goes well with dill pickles and ripple chips.
Step 1: Make the sauce
Combine the mayonnaise, mustard, honey, and chopped sauerkraut for secret sauce.
Step 2: Season the apple slices
Season the apple slices lightly with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Assemble the sandwich
Spread the secret sauce on 2 slices of bread. Layer the turkey, cheddar, and apple. Top with the remaining bread.
Step 4: Spread the bread with butter
Spread butter on the outside of each bread slice.
Step 5: Grill the sandwich
Heat a cast iron skillet over medium heat and cook the sandwiches 3-4 minutes per side until they're golden and the cheese is melted.
Step 6: Rest and cut
Rest for 1 minute before cutting diagonally.
Step 7: Serve the apple turkey sandwich immediately
Serve immediately, accompanied with dill pickles and ripple chips, if desired.
What can I serve with this grilled cheese?
Tart-sweet apples, sharp aged cheddar, and turkey come together with a sauerkraut-laced special sauce in our fall-worthy grilled cheese sandwich.
Ingredients
- For the secret sauce
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 tablespoons sauerkraut, finely chopped
- For the Sandwich
- 1 apple, cored and sliced ¼-inch thick
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- 4 (½-inch thick) slices sourdough bread,
- 8 ounces sliced turkey breast
- 4 ounces aged cheddar, sliced
- 2 tablespoons butter, room temperature
Optional Ingredients
- Dill pickles, for serving
- Ripple chips, for serving
Directions
- Combine the mayonnaise, mustard, honey, and chopped sauerkraut for secret sauce.
- Season the apple slices lightly with salt and pepper.
- Spread the secret sauce on 2 slices of bread. Layer the turkey, cheddar, and apple. Top with the remaining bread.
- Spread butter on the outside of each bread slice.
- Heat a cast iron skillet over medium heat and cook the sandwiches 3-4 minutes per side until they're golden and the cheese is melted.
- Rest for 1 minute before cutting diagonally.
- Serve immediately, accompanied with dill pickles and ripple chips, if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|243
|Total Fat
|9.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|27.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|5.3 g
|Sodium
|404.5 mg
|Protein
|11.5 g
How can I change up the special sauce?
Sauerkraut, whether it's homemade with the best cabbage or store-bought, adds a distinctly tangy, acidic kick to the sauce that works well with the sugary apples and the rich cheese. But if you're not a fan, then you can absolutely skip it in the sauce, and we even have a few additions for substitutions.
The easiest replacement is pickle relish, or finely diced dill pickles. Both have a sweetness, tang, crunch, and a similar acidity, while also being pickled, as is sauerkraut. If you opt for pickles with a higher sugar quotient, like bread and butter pickles, your sandwich will veer in a sweeter direction.
For something milder but still with some sharpness, try adding finely minced red onions or shallots to the dressing. The allium would add the zesty element without the overwhelming sourness. Capers are another great substitution with a briny complexity that goes well in sauces.
Can you make this into a cold sandwich?
If you don't want to grill this turkey, apple, and cheddar sandwich, know that it would work just as well as a cold sandwich. This would make it easier to pack for lunch or to make ahead and keep in the fridge.
Without melting, the sharp cheddar obviously wouldn't become creamy, but would instead keep more of its sharp bite and natural tang, as well as the little crystals in its aged texture. This would actually work to make the sandwich more complex and distinct, though it would lack some of the comforting factor of a grilled cheese. The apples would still stay crisp and juicy, while the turkey can be warmed up or kept cold.
In a cold version, the sauce would actually become more prominent, providing all the creaminess and a lot of the flavor to the sandwich. You may want to adjust the saukeraut in this case, as it may become a bit much without the heat to mellow its acidity.