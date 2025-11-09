This Apple Turkey Cheddar Sandwich Is Sweet, Savory, And Perfect For Fall

This apple, turkey, and cheddar sandwich recipe is a combination of salty, creamy, sweet, and tangy flavors, all wrapped in one cheesy package. It's a festive, flavor-packed recipe that's perfect for reusing leftover turkey or for sprucing up your lunch routine.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, apple and turkey are a perfect match, with the fruit's tart sweetness cutting through the lean meat and adding nuances to its flavor profile. And apples and cheddar are another classic combination, especially if you're pairing a tart-sweet apple like Gala with a strong, sharp aged cheddar. Putting them all together in a grilled sandwich seems like a no-brainer, and when the flavor is this explosive? You'll be tempted to eat this every day of the week.

The one surprise component in our sandwich is the addition of sauerkraut to the secret sauce. When chopped finely and folded into the sauce, the sauerkraut adds a zippy, vinegary element that really works with all the fall-themed flavors here. The whole sandwich feels inspired by German cuisine, and you just might want to pair it with a cold Pilsner.