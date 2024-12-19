The Best Cheese Pairing For Apples Is A Timeless Classic

While your Instagram feed might be full of elaborate, million-dollar charcuterie boards, there's not always a need to go over-the-top with yours. Building a charcuterie board should be an intentional process, focusing on flavor over aesthetic fabulousness. In fact, authentic French charcuterie boards are actually super basic; what makes them so delicious is their use of high-quality and expertly-curated ingredients that pair well together. Although you might want to reach for the decorated goat cheese, sometimes simple is just better. It might surprise you, but Matthew Rose, partner of Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company, recommends pairing apples with the humble cheddar cheese. It's a classic tried-and-true duo that's guaranteed to knock your socks off — especially if you indulge in high-quality products.

"Apples are best paired with dense, fudgy, and powerful cow's milk cheeses," Rose explained. Because apples are so tart, they act as a palate cleanser of sorts, especially when paired with an intense cheese that might overwhelm your taste buds on its own. "Many places in the world make fabulous cheddar, and that is always a timeless pairing," he continued. "The dense and savory acidity of the cheese and the intensely bright fruit with some sweetness will never not be breathtaking." When deciding on a cheddar cheese, you'll likely notice the wide variety of them: aged, sharp, vintage, mild, and more. Each of them have their own distinct flavor profiles and will offer you a totally complex and unbeatable flavor when paired with sweet, crispy apples.

