This Is The Absolute Best Cabbage Variety For Homemade Sauerkraut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For the unaware, sauerkraut has amazing heath benefits, and you should be eating more of it. The fermented cabbage is packed with probiotics and contains lots of vitamins and minerals. Along with being good for gut health and digestion, sauerkraut can support your immune system and brain health. While there are plenty of great flavors and brands available for purchase in stores, it's so easy and inexpensive to make at home. However, not all types of cabbages are best-suited for making sauerkraut. We spoke with Sophie Sadler, the German food expert behind Dirndl Kitchen and the author of the cookbook "German Home Kitchen," who told us that green cabbage is the best cabbage variety to use for making homemade sauerkraut. Here's Sadler's personal guide to making sauerkraut at home.

Similar to how napa or Chinese cabbage is best for making kimchi, green cabbage (known as white cabbage in Germany) is the most common cabbage used for making authentic sauerkraut according to Sadler. Traditionally, only green cabbage is used in Germany. Sadler explains, "We don't blend cabbages when making sauerkraut in Germany." She does also love making sauerkraut with red cabbage, which adds a bright purple pop of color to your dish. "Experimenting with red cabbage makes for a beautiful, less conventional version that's so fun. I think shredding Kohlrabi and green cabbage together could also be a fun option," says Sadler.