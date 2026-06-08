We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Summer is the ideal season for all things grilling, and taking advantage of colorful seasonal produce is the perfect way to enjoy outdoor cooking. This marinated grilled veggie summer sandwich recipe, brought to us by developer Miriam Hahn, is the kind of meal that leaves you feeling energized and satisfied, all with a seasonal flair. We're using zucchini, yellow squash, and bell peppers for the grilling medley, and using a reverse marinade technique — a technique common when grilling meat, but one that works well for veggies too. Instead of marinating the raw veggies, this method calls for marinating them after they cook, allowing them to soak up the flavorful lemon herb dressing instead of it burning off while grilling. The sandwich is layered with the grilled veggies, homemade pesto, mozzarella, red onion, heirloom tomatoes, and arugula, making for a positively vibrant and hearty plant-based lunch or dinner.

While this recipe does require more steps than the average sandwich recipe due to the homemade pesto, grilling, and marinating, there are easy ways to break it down. "I usually make the pesto ahead of time and keep it in an airtight container in the fridge until I am ready to serve," Hahn says. She adds, "You can also grill up the vegetables early in the day, and let them marinate for hours leading up to your gathering."