Cajun Potato Salad Recipe
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Cajun potato salad is a popular side dish in Louisiana and across the South, and the versions are as numerous as the people who make it. Originally a very simple recipe made with homemade mayonnaise and eggs from the household's own chickens, the rules for making Cajun potato salad are flexible because early Cajuns used what they had on hand. For example, you can pick your favorite kind of potato and choose whether to leave them chunky or mash them up. For more of a bite, add the Cajun Holy Trinity — onion, celery, and bell pepper, one of the world's foundational flavor combinations, adds crunch and flavor. Cajun potato salad is meant to be very creamy, so don't skimp on the mayonnaise. While the simplest versions are seasoned with just salt and pepper, the dish often features Cajun seasoning (one of the essential ingredients in Cajun cuisine) to spice it up.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a Cajun potato salad that's made extra creamy from mashing the potatoes. The recipe starts with a homemade seven spice Cajun seasoning blend, which, along with other ingredients like mustard and relish, adds a bold flavor to the milder potatoes and hard boiled eggs. The eggs are boiled right in the potato water, saving time and effort. Whether you place a scoop of this delicious potato salad right in a bowl of gumbo or serve it as a regular side dish, it's bound to be a popular choice no matter where you live.
Gather your Cajun potato salad ingredients
For this recipe, you'll first make a Cajun seasoning blend. The ingredients are paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. This recipe calls for Yukon gold potatoes, but you can use other kinds if you prefer. See the FAQ below for more information about potato choices. You'll also need eggs, mayonnaise, yellow mustard, dill or sweet relish, salt, black pepper, celery, onion, and bell pepper (any color). Finally, gather sliced scallion and more paprika for garnish.
Step 1: Make the Cajun seasoning
Place all the Cajun seasoning ingredients in a small bowl and whisk until well combined. Set aside.
Step 2: Cut the potatoes
Cut the potatoes into 1-inch pieces and place into a large pot.
Step 3: Boil the water
Cover the potatoes with about 2 inches of water and bring the water to a boil.
Step 4: Add the eggs
Once the water is boiling, add the eggs to the pot straight from the refrigerator and set a timer for 10 minutes.
Step 5: Prepare an ice bath
Meanwhile, prepare a bowl of ice water.
Step 6: Cool the eggs
After 10 minutes, remove the eggs from the pot and place them in the ice bath to cool for about 10 minutes.
Step 7: Finish cooking the potatoes
Cook the potatoes for about 10-12 more minutes until very soft, then drain them, return them to the pot, and set the pot aside to cool slightly.
Step 8: Peel the eggs
When the eggs are cool, drain them and peel them.
Step 9: Separate the eggs
Separate the egg whites and yolks.
Step 10: Chop the egg whites
Chop the egg whites into pieces about ¼-inch long and set them aside.
Step 11: Add the yolks to a bowl
Place the yolks in a mixing bowl and add the reserved Cajun seasoning along with the mayonnaise, mustard, relish, salt, and black pepper.
Step 12: Mash the yolks
Mash the mixture with a fork until well combined.
Step 13: Add the vegetables
Add the celery, onion, and bell pepper and stir until evenly distributed.
Step 14: Mash the potatoes
Mash the potatoes with a potato masher, leaving some chunks for texture.
Step 15: Stir the potato salad
Add the egg yolk mixture to the potatoes and stir until the potatoes are creamy.
Step 16: Add the egg whites
Add the chopped egg whites and stir carefully until evenly distributed. Taste and adjust for salt and black pepper. You can add more mayonnaise if you like it creamier.
Step 17: Serve the Cajun potato salad
Garnish the potato salad with sliced scallions and a sprinkle of paprika. Serve warm or at room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers up to 3-4 days and bring to room temperature before serving.
Pairs well with Cajun potato salad
Cajun Potato Salad Recipe
This Cajun potato salad boasts an ultra-creamy texture with Yukon Gold potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and a kick of spice from a homemade Cajun seasoning blend.
Ingredients
- For the Cajun seasoning
- ½ teaspoon ground paprika
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)
- For the potato salad
- 3 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled
- 6 eggs
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
- 3 tablespoons dill or sweet relish
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cup diced celery
- ⅓ cup diced onion
- ½ cup diced bell pepper
- For garnish
- 1 thinly sliced scallion
- Paprika, for sprinkling
Directions
- Place all the Cajun seasoning ingredients in a small bowl and whisk until well combined. Set aside.
- Cut the potatoes into 1-inch pieces and place into a large pot.
- Cover the potatoes with about 2 inches of water and bring the water to a boil.
- Once the water is boiling, add the eggs to the pot straight from the refrigerator and set a timer for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, prepare a bowl of ice water.
- After 10 minutes, remove the eggs from the pot and place them in the ice bath to cool for about 10 minutes.
- Cook the potatoes for about 10-12 more minutes until very soft, then drain them, return them to the pot, and set the pot aside to cool slightly.
- When the eggs are cool, drain them and peel them.
- Separate the egg whites and yolks.
- Chop the egg whites into pieces about ¼-inch long and set them aside.
- Place the yolks in a mixing bowl and add the reserved Cajun seasoning along with the mayonnaise, mustard, relish, salt, and black pepper.
- Mash the mixture with a fork until well combined.
- Add the celery, onion, and bell pepper and stir until evenly distributed.
- Mash the potatoes with a potato masher, leaving some chunks for texture.
- Add the egg yolk mixture to the potatoes and stir until the potatoes are creamy.
- Add the chopped egg whites and stir carefully until evenly distributed. Taste and adjust for salt and black pepper. You can add more mayonnaise if you like it creamier.
- Garnish the potato salad with sliced scallions and a sprinkle of paprika. Serve warm or at room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers up to 3-4 days and bring to room temperature before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|352
|Total Fat
|20.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|128.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.3 g
|Total Sugars
|4.3 g
|Sodium
|495.7 mg
|Protein
|8.4 g
How can I customize Cajun potato salad?
If you don't want to buy separate spices or just want to save time, you can use a store-bought Cajun seasoning mix instead of making your own. To change the flavor a little while keeping the flavors in the Cajun realm, use a seafood boil seasoning mix instead. Feel free to use finely chopped dill pickles instead of relish and to add hot sauce if you're a fan of heat. For a bolder flavor, use Creole mustard or even Dijon mustard instead of yellow mustard.
One way to customize Cajun potato salad is to make a softer version without the crunchy elements. Just leave out the raw diced onion, celery, and bell pepper. The flavor of the salad will be a little more subdued, but it's not a remarkable difference since the vegetables aren't sauteed to give off more flavor. Instead of cooking the potatoes in 1-inch pieces and mashing them later, you can cut the potatoes into bite-sized pieces and skip the mashing for a more textured version. Alternatively, mash the potatoes even more than this recipe directs for the creamiest texture.
Cajun potato salad is meant to be creamy. You may prefer to add more mayonnaise than this recipe calls for. If you'd like to reduce the fat on the other hand, replace some of the mayonnaise with sour cream or Greek yogurt. While it's not traditional, it's still delicious.
What kind of potatoes work best for potato salad?
This recipe calls for Yukon Gold potatoes. These are considered all-purpose potatoes because they are neither starchy nor waxy, but somewhere in between, making them a great choice for classic potato salads. Starchy potatoes like russet potatoes and Idaho potatoes are very popular for making French fries, but they're not generally recommended for potato salad because they break down a lot when cooked. Since Cajun potato salad is creamy and often partially mashed, russets would actually work well here.
Some people like to make Cajun potato salad with red potatoes. These, along with other types like fingerling potatoes and new potatoes, are waxy potatoes. Since they're much less starchy, they have a smooth texture and hold their shape better when cooked. They're a good choice if you like your potato salad chunky with clearly defined pieces of potato. You can choose to keep the skin on if you like. Many nutrients are found in the skin, but thicker potato skins, especially those from starchy potatoes like russets, can add distracting texture to potato salad. Red potato skins are very thin, so they can be left in without interfering with the mouthfeel of the dish.