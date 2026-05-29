Cajun Potato Salad Recipe

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Cajun potato salad is a popular side dish in Louisiana and across the South, and the versions are as numerous as the people who make it. Originally a very simple recipe made with homemade mayonnaise and eggs from the household's own chickens, the rules for making Cajun potato salad are flexible because early Cajuns used what they had on hand. For example, you can pick your favorite kind of potato and choose whether to leave them chunky or mash them up. For more of a bite, add the Cajun Holy Trinity — onion, celery, and bell pepper, one of the world's foundational flavor combinations, adds crunch and flavor. Cajun potato salad is meant to be very creamy, so don't skimp on the mayonnaise. While the simplest versions are seasoned with just salt and pepper, the dish often features Cajun seasoning (one of the essential ingredients in Cajun cuisine) to spice it up.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a Cajun potato salad that's made extra creamy from mashing the potatoes. The recipe starts with a homemade seven spice Cajun seasoning blend, which, along with other ingredients like mustard and relish, adds a bold flavor to the milder potatoes and hard boiled eggs. The eggs are boiled right in the potato water, saving time and effort. Whether you place a scoop of this delicious potato salad right in a bowl of gumbo or serve it as a regular side dish, it's bound to be a popular choice no matter where you live.