15 Foundational Flavor Combinations Behind The World's Most Iconic Dishes

The rich, savory character of your favorite dish doesn't happen by accident — it's usually built on a carefully layered flavor base. This base often contains just a handful of simple ingredients, but when they are chopped and sautéed, heat and fat draw out and transform their flavors. The result is a cohesive base that provides a backbone of depth, complexity, and balance in all kinds of recipes, including soups, stews, sauces, and curries.

Flavor bases also serve as a cultural indicator and exist in most global cuisines. There's the famous French mirepoix and its offshoots, which include Spanish sofrito and Louisiana's "holy trinity." There are also foundational blends with distinct origins, ingredients, and flavor profiles, like China's peppery trinity of aromatics, and Ukraine's beet-infused smazhennya. The sheer variety of existing flavor bases highlights just how expansive the culinary world is. No one blend is superior to another, as they all have unique purposes. Below, we've compiled a list of foundational flavor combinations behind the world's most iconic dishes.