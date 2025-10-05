This Potato Salad Recipe Only Requires 3 Ingredients

Potato salad is an American favorite at summer barbecues, parties, potlucks, and beyond. Creamy and delicious, it's a side dish that consistently delivers cool, savory flavors. While potatoes and some kind of dressing are non-negotiable to make a true potato salad, the dish can be customized with a variety of ingredients to add additional flavor, color, and texture. Take inspiration from 13 classic potato salads around the world and discover some tasty and unique ways to serve potatoes beyond the American-style classic.

On the other hand, potato salad can be pared down to just the basics. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for three-ingredient potato salad, one that will surely come in handy when you need a quick side dish in a pinch. Of course, with so few ingredients, each one has to count. Red potatoes (with the skin left on) serve as a colorful base for the salad. Kewpie mayonnaise, which is made with ingredients like egg yolks, vinegar, and sugar, adds a little more complexity than your average mayo. It's not just creamy but also tangy, eggy, and a little sweet, perfect for a packing quite a bit of flavor into a minimalistic dish. Finally, fresh chives offer a compromise between oniony, garlicky, and herby flavors, and add a nice pop of color to finish the dish.