13 Classic Potato Salads From Around The World

Potato salad is potato salad, right? Well, no. Potato salad is so much more than you might imagine. We're talking about one of the most humble and widespread ingredients in the world — a vegetable that's made its way into the national cuisine of countless countries and forms a vital part of millions of families' diets across the globe. It makes sense that as communities evolve and ingredients migrate, we'll see diverse and exciting iterations of potato salad influenced by cultural tastes and local ingredients.

From picnics, cookouts, Christmas banquets, and late-night bar snacks, there's a potato salad for every occasion. Throw away any misconceptions about all potato salads being sloppy, heavy, and drenched in mayonnaise — light, wholesome, and even plant-based traditional recipes are just waiting to be discovered. When we say there's a potato salad for everyone, we mean it.

So, from the creamy, herby American classic to bright and zesty Mediterranean plates, spiced-up Asian bowls, and ingredients you'd never expect, we'll explore the full scope of this versatile dish. There's no doubt in our minds you'll want to whip up some potato salad after reading this article, so grab a notebook and pen (for making a grocery list), and let's get to business.