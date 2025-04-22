Our Brisket Sandwich Recipe Is Melt-In-Your-Mouth Good

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there is one meat that could be considered the king of the barbecue, it might just be brisket. Popular not only in Texas but in many BBQ restaurants across the country, the lean meat is typically smoked for hours to develop a crispy black exterior and meltingly tender inside. When done well, the brisket slices into buttery pieces that can be enjoyed with a variety of Southern sides. If you don't have a smoker at home, don't worry: Brisket wasn't always a Texan staple and instead originated as a Passover dish, braised to produce pot roast–like stewed pieces of meat instead of smokey and crisp slices. This means that anyone can make delicious brisket at home with an oven and some patience.

This recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn combines the smoky barbecue flavor of Southern brisket with the slow-cooked, oven-baked method of Jewish tradition to create a meltingly tender, juicy, and flavorful brisket roast. The brisket is then piled onto brioche buns and topped with tangy red onions and fiery chimichurri for a sandwich that breaks the molds of tradition. Bold, spicy, tender, and smoky, this sandwich is the perfect excuse to splurge on good brisket — no smoker needed.