Are You Spending Too Much On Brisket? Here's How Much It Should Cost You

Beef brisket is a staple at summer backyard barbecues and holiday feasts, and when perfectly smoked or braised, people can't get enough of it. It can be tricky, though, to gauge how much brisket to buy so that everyone gets their fill and you still have leftovers (but not too many leftovers). To compensate, you might buy too much brisket, which means spending more than you really need to. We spoke with celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898 in Marshall, Texas, and he detailed how much you might pay when choosing the perfect brisket.

"Most good brisket right now is running in the neighborhood of $5 per pound, plus or minus a little bit," Shoults shared. Five bucks a pound isn't too pricey, but as Shoults notes, "You may expect to pay more at a quality butcher shop that provides super fresh beef." When calculating how much brisket to buy, take into account that a raw brisket could shrink by 30% or even as much as half of its original weight. Because of the shrinkage, it's best to purchase one pound per person of a brisket flat (or half-pound per young child), since you'll end up with one-half pound of cooked brisket for each guest. A half pound will yield between two and four slices and served with the absolute best sides to eat with brisket, you're sure to satisfy the heartiest of appetites.