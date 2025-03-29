We Asked 2 Butchers About 12 Ways To Save Money At A Butcher Shop
When you want a good piece of meat, a butcher shop is one of the best places to start your search. From beef-only butchers to those offering other options like pork, chicken, or lamb, you're more likely to find what you want — or perhaps discover something new. Since butcher shops often source from local farms, their inventory typically reflects local ranch offerings. Alongside high-quality meat cuts, you might also find products like sauces, rubs, seasonings, and snacks. Some shops even offer prepared foods on-site, showcasing their take-home specialties, such as subs, smoked meats, or chili.
To learn more about the ins and outs of butcher shops, we reached out to certified butcher Jason Kennedy, in-house meat expert with Verde Farms, and executive butcher Kelly Kawachi, director of meat for Blackbelly, for prime insights on money-saving tips and butcher-approved strategies. Butchers often provide cost-effective options if you know what to look for or ask about. Depending on the store and location, you might find discounts, deals, or extras available. Don't hesitate to ask about your many options. Building a rapport with your butcher is not only practical but also beneficial.
Consider buying unsliced primal cuts in bulk
One of the easiest ways to save money at a butcher shop is to purchase your meat in bulk. There are numerous bulk options, including large, uncut portions of meat — the type the butcher receives from the farm. It varies by shop, but you're likely to spot these pieces at a discounted price. Jason Kennedy explains, "Buying in bulk makes all cuts more affordable, especially unsliced primals still in their vacuum-sealed packaging." What that means is you're grabbing an entire section of the animal that hasn't been chopped into individual cuts yet. Think a whole slab of pork belly, a full brisket, a side of ribs, or even a giant leg of lamb.
Those big bulky pieces of meat are typically too large for the average individual. "Of course the bigger portion and lack of experience can intimidate some people from venturing to slice themselves," Kennedy admits, "but there are a lot of online videos to help break this down and create not only some dollar savings but also a small sense of achievement." So if you've got the chops to cut your own bacon, steaks, or ribs, this route saves you the money you'd spend for the butcher do it.
Purchase a whole, half, or quarter cow or hog, and butcher it yourself
Buying beef in bulk often means securing a whole, half, or quarter cow. Likewise, you can buy pork in bulk by obtaining a half or whole hog. Kelly Kawachi tells us, "Buying whole animals is cheaper price per pound than getting pre-cut subprimals, or what we call boxed meat or box cut meat." She explains further that this is because butcher shops sometimes pay for the labor of a separate processor, and that cost gets passed down to the customer.
Some butcher shops may process the whole animal themselves, though, cutting out the middleman, so you'll need to inquire at the butcher shop you plan to visit. Either way, obtaining a whole or large section of an animal reduces the cost — whether the savings comes from decreased butcher labor or skipping the middleman processor. "We purchase whole animals at Blackbelly and cut them down ourselves, so no middleman processor," says Kawachi. "In turn, costs are not as much than it would be if we were to buy boxed meat from the rancher." If you then choose to buy that whole section of an animal to butcher at home, your cost will be even less because the butcher shop isn't using labor to break it down.
Join your local Community Supported Agriculture (CSA)
Meat CSAs are an underrated way to support your local ranchers. Community Supported Agriculture is a farming model that lets farmers invest in their land and labor to produce food, making it one of the best ways to directly support the individuals raising the meat, dairy, or vegetables that create your favorite meals. Kelly Kawachi adds that it's also a smart way to save money at the butcher shop. If your butcher partners with a meat CSA, you're cutting out the middleman, she explains, and this results in lower costs for the consumer.
"A major plus is that you are supporting your smaller, local ranchers," Kawachi says. With a meat CSA, you pay up front or subscribe monthly or yearly for a share of the rancher's haul, which is an average and unpredictable mix of meat cuts. "You do have to be open to various cuts," Kawachi cautions, "as it won't just be the popular cuts like a tenderloin or ribeye."
With CSAs, you're sharing the risk with the rancher, betting on a good season. What they have available may vary, which depends on the rancher that's paired with your butcher shop. But here's everything you need to know before signing up for a CSA.
Bundle a number of different cuts for a bulk purchase
Some butcher shops offer bundles of mixed meat — premade or custom. Often available at reduced prices, premade bundles might include less popular cuts, like tongue or oxtail, or cuts they have in excess, like ground chuck or stew meat. Though every business operates differently, Jason Kennedy tells us that, "Depending on volumes, supply, and demand, deals are always available — especially if you bundle to create a greater spend." Ask your butcher if there's a deal on a custom-made bundle; butchers typically respond well to customers looking to make a rather large purchase.
On the flip side, Kelly Kawachi notes that discounted bundles aren't common in many butcher shops because they can become too costly for the business itself. "It's not sustainable for smaller butcher shops," she tells us, "and we also find a use for those less popular cuts in other ways." Often, butchers turn scraps of fat, meat, or organs to create other products to sell, like sausages, scrapple, or terrines, while excess ground meat might be transformed into meatloaves or meatballs.
Look for budget-friendly cuts
You're probably already aware that some cuts of meat cost more than others. What you might not know is which cuts are truly budget-friendly. Just because a piece of meat has a low price doesn't mean you should automatically toss it in your cart. Choosing the right budget-friendly options can mean the difference between gnawing on a tough bite of something you never want to eat again or serving up the best pot roast dinner you've ever had. Jason Kennedy and Kelly Kawachi suggest picking cuts you understand how to cook and can imagine turning into multiple meals.
"The more affordable cuts," Kawachi says, "are usually ones that require a low and slow cooking method, such as shanks, brisket, short ribs, and chuck roll." But some cuts only take a quick cooking time, she adds, and they're affordable too — such as sirloin, ranch steak, or london broil. Likewise, Kennedy points to cuts like sirloin, chuck, and skirt as very budget-friendly. Plus, he says, they're versatile enough for different cooking methods and various dishes. You could also consider a whole chicken as a bulk buy. At cost per pound, it can be a solid option at the butcher shop.
Know how to prep and cook various cuts of meat
Knowing some of the best ways to cook popular cuts of meat can go a long way in helping you choose budget-friendly, top-value picks at the butcher shop. You won't have to bypass the discounted shank — a tough cut of beef that's often overlooked — just because you have no idea what a shank is: the leg bone below the knee or shoulder. Instead, you can confidently grab that cut and create a money-saving meal. Jason Kennedy tells us, "Shank is a great one for braising and stews." He suggests using a liquid like red wine, beer, or stock, and cooking the shank slowly. "Its sinews become jelly-like and muscle fibers loosen, so a knife is optional when eating," says Kennedy.
Kelly Kawachi adds, "Cuts like shanks, brisket, short ribs, and chuck roll require a low and slow cooking method." For instance, braising, smoking or stewing for at least a few hours on low heat works well. Alternatively, she says, "Cuts like the sirloin, ranch steak, or london broil should be treated like any other steak and cooked quickly on each side." She recommends aiming for medium-rare for quick-cooking steaks or very lean cuts. Otherwise, she leans more toward medium for fattier cuts. "This is because the lack of fat on lean cuts tends to lead to drying out and getting tough when cooked past medium," she explains. "Fat protects cuts and adds flavor, hence the high price tag for those cuts."
Learn to master the tougher cuts
When learning to cook tougher cuts of meat, Jason Kennedy tells us, "Time is the big tenderness corrector, which is why brisket is often cooked and smoked over many hours." Just like shank requires low and slow, so do cuts like ribs, chuck, and shoulder. "A lot of the tougher cuts are this way naturally," he says, "due to how much they are used by the animal: the more used, the tougher." But that's where all the flavor is. If you cook it with the right method, though, you can have a fork-tender, mouth-watering result that has you going back for seconds.
It's not just tougher cuts that benefit from this type of cooking method, Kennedy adds. "Sirloin can handle grill and pan fry, but can also be low and slow, making it one of the most versatile primals." The flexibility of meat cuts isn't limited to just cooking them as whole pieces. For instance, tougher cuts like chuck or shoulder can be transformed into mince, opening up a world of culinary opportunities. From burgers to hearty bolognese, grinding these cuts lets you whip up quick, flavor-packed meals without breaking the bank.
Ask about scraps or trimmings and off cuts
This may not be for everyone, but talk with your butcher about meat or fat scraps, as well as any additional trimmings or off-cuts. "A lot will already be selling these," Jason Kennedy tells us. Butchers don't waste anything — either they'll sell it to you cheap or repurpose it to create another meat product, like bone broth or sausages. After all, Kennedy says, the more product that gets thrown out, the lower the butcher's profit. "Butchers are usually creative in trying to clean out all by-products," he adds.
Kelly Kawachi agrees, telling us, "We usually use bones to make broth to sell in the case, and trim is made into ground beef or sausages." Depending on the butcher shop you go to, you might not be able to source scraps or trimmings because they're coveted for making stellar sausages. But if you do find them, Kawachi says, they're a budget-friendly option since they're not your typical meat cut. Still, a butcher may be quite generous when handing off these lesser-sought-after pieces.
Stock up during the peak of season
There isn't a special pricing method tied to ranching seasons, says Kelly Kawachi. "Ranchers deal with seasons," she explains, "but it's not like they harvest more abundantly in one season than another." However, if you time it right, you might save money by waiting for the peak of processing season to buy your meat in bulk. This gives you the opportunity to purchase a large amount — say, a quarter cow or half pig — without too long of a wait.
Since ranching is a year-round business, Kawachi says farms keep to a monthly schedule, which doesn't affect the end price. Price depends on feed or supply costs and processing fees. "Everything comes back to input costs and supply and demand, and balancing stock levels," Jason Kennedy adds. When grilling and smoking season are under way, butcher shops tend to have more burgers and brisket available, says Kennedy. Likewise, winter is a popular time for roasts and stewing meat. These are the ideal times to stock up on ground meat, large pieces, or tough cuts.
"One thing I would add when planning to use these [tough] cuts is to always buy more than you need," Kawachi says. "Because with the time and labor being put into [cooking them], it's nice to have a finished product that lasts more than one or two meals." She suggests freezing leftovers for a rainy day so you'll have a quick, hearty dish ready to thaw and enjoy.
Look for cuts that you can stretch further with creative recipes
Saving money at the butcher shop means more than just less upfront or overall cost — it's also about being savvy with your purchase. Look for meat cuts that you can stretch out by crafting creative meals. "Understanding the cut and cooking method," Jason Kennedy says, "as well how they will work for any dish from around the world, there is always an opportunity to throw something together."
Techniques like chopping meat for stir-fries or mixing it into chili or stews are ideal for making your purchase go further, says Kennedy. Whether you add hearty gravy, rice, or potatoes, cheap fillers can help balance the cost of good meat. "Stir fries with vegetables and rice," he adds, "help create a great meal on a budget."
Consider taking one large cut of muscle meat, Kelly Kawachi says, and dividing it into multiple portions for different dishes. She explains that a brisket, for example, if big enough, can be split into three pieces. "One piece can be smoked and used for a BBQ meal," she says. "Another piece can be brined and cooked for corned beef or pastrami for sandwiches, and the last piece can be braised and then shredded, which can be used for pasta, taco meat, or dumpling filling."
Have a meal plan in mind to pair with your current pantry items
Just like coming up with multiple creative recipes, Kelly Kawachi encourages us to consider the items we already have in our pantry, fridge, or freezer. Get creative and plan ahead. "Know what you have in your pantry," she advises, "and search those items online — like 'what meat goes well with X spice or X side', and see what recipes pop up."
As you're shopping around the butcher store, pair your meat with food you currently have at your disposal. You won't have to wonder what to do with that last can of beans buried deep in your cabinets or a bunch of leafy greens that's about to go bad. An inexpensive pork butt can make black beans shine or bring collard greens to life.
With a little bit of research, you might discover you have all the makings for blackened steak and shrimp alfredo and are just in need of the right steak for the job. This is also an opportunity to speak with your butcher and get their input, according to Kawachi. "Be open to the butcher's suggestion to other cuts if a specific cut is not available," she says. "We are always willing to help!"
Build a relationship with your butcher
Ranchers and butchers aren't in this for the money — though they need to cover costs and turn a profit — they're driven by a passion for feeding the world through their hard work. Buying from your local butcher helps build community and compatibility for sustaining life. It's a choice that can help keep traditions going and also support the people raising the animals and taking care of the land. Together, that passion and support creates a powerful duo that can turn mutual respect into friendship.
Businesses love repeat customers, but butcher shops especially thrive when customers rely on their products as part of their regular grocery haul. Befriending your neighborhood butcher may help cut your meat costs, as well, if you've cultivated a respectful relationship. If you're regularly chatting with the butcher, you may be among the first to know about special deals or a new product. You might even get asked to test in-house samples or be sent home with a new type of sausage the butcher's thinking about selling. Fostering that friendship makes each visit more enjoyable, which may arguably be better than saving a few bucks.