We Asked 2 Butchers About 12 Ways To Save Money At A Butcher Shop

When you want a good piece of meat, a butcher shop is one of the best places to start your search. From beef-only butchers to those offering other options like pork, chicken, or lamb, you're more likely to find what you want — or perhaps discover something new. Since butcher shops often source from local farms, their inventory typically reflects local ranch offerings. Alongside high-quality meat cuts, you might also find products like sauces, rubs, seasonings, and snacks. Some shops even offer prepared foods on-site, showcasing their take-home specialties, such as subs, smoked meats, or chili.

To learn more about the ins and outs of butcher shops, we reached out to certified butcher Jason Kennedy, in-house meat expert with Verde Farms, and executive butcher Kelly Kawachi, director of meat for Blackbelly, for prime insights on money-saving tips and butcher-approved strategies. Butchers often provide cost-effective options if you know what to look for or ask about. Depending on the store and location, you might find discounts, deals, or extras available. Don't hesitate to ask about your many options. Building a rapport with your butcher is not only practical but also beneficial.