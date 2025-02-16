Blackened Steak And Shrimp Alfredo Recipe

Creamy, rich, and a little bit gluttonous, Alfredo is the comfort food of the pasta world. That's exactly what it was invented for, too: The origins can be traced back to Italian chef Alfredo di Lelio, who made the dish as a remedy for his wife's upset stomach. The original dish was simple, consisting only of Parmesan and butter, a true testament to the Italians' "less-is-more" approach. In America, Alfredo is usually taken a few steps further, becoming richer, creamier, and even more cheesy.

Though not authentically Italian, it's common to add chicken or shrimp to American fettuccine Alfredo as a way to transform the dish and add deeper, richer flavor. This recipe reimagines shrimp Alfredo by not only blackening the shrimp, a technique attributed to Southern cooking, but also adding deeply blackened steak. With blackening, the proteins are coated in a blend of chile powder, garlic powder, paprika, and sugar before being seared in piping-hot butter. This creates a dark, flavorful crust on the outside while the insides stay juicy and tender. Toss them into a creamy, cheesy sauce, and you have a perfect, super-flavorful Alfredo.