Why You Should Make Alfredo Sauce In The Same Skillet As Your Chicken

Like vodka sauce or spaghetti and meatballs, fettuccine Alfredo is an Italian American favorite that draws from the simplicity of traditional Italian cuisine. Alfredo sauce is an easy yet decadently rich blend of butter, cream, and cheese simmered with aromatics into a creamy coating for fettuccine. While the sauce makes the dish, chicken is one of the most popular proteins to round out fettuccine Alfredo. Cooking your Alfredo sauce in the same skillet as your chicken is an important step in imparting extra flavor to the sauce, as well as a handy way to save using multiple pans.

When we saute and brown chicken breasts in a hot skillet, some of those tasty browned bits of chicken as well as the oil or butter infused with savory chicken flavor will remain after we've removed the chicken from the pan. These remnants will provide a flavorful foundation for your Alfredo sauce. Our recipe for chicken fettuccine Alfredo employs this method by sauteing strips of well-seasoned chicken breasts over medium-high heat, removing the chicken, and starting the sauce in the same skillet without ever turning off the flame.

A generous portion of butter will effectively deglaze the skillet, creating a flavorful cooking fat onto which you'll layer garlic, cream cheese, parmesan, lemon juice, and milk. Even if you're using your favorite store-bought Alfredo sauce, you can still heat it up in the skillet used to saute your chicken breast.