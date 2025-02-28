Is Buying Beef In Bulk Worth It? Here Are 14 Things To Consider

Whether you're looking to create a masterful spread of beefy goodies or just like the thought of having enough food on hand for months, buying beef in bulk is a wise move since it provides multiple benefits. There are a number of things to consider before you simply load up your grocery cart with packages of supermarket beef. In fact, the first thing you want to consider is where to buy your beef. A number of options are available, including your local rancher, butcher, and supermarket, all of which may be either in-store or online.

Getting your beef in bulk typically means you have the option for a variety of cuts. It also means you're less likely to load up on just ribeye or strip. Some cuts, like the filet mignon, are considered special or high-end because you get very few of the same cuts from one cow. But this presents an opportunity to try other styles of beef and enhance your cooking skills at the same time.

With the convenience of online shopping and nationwide shipping, it's certainly possible to source your favorite cut in bulk, but you may miss out on other benefits such as lower overall cost or supporting a local farm. The best and most valuable way to source beef in large amounts is to order from your local farmer, rancher, or butcher.