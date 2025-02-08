The Best Way To Cook Ground Beef For Flavorful Enchiladas
While there are multiple components to consider when whipping up a batch of enchiladas — from the tortillas to the sauce to the perfectly melty cheese for topping — what matters most is the filling. If you're set on enchiladas loaded with beef, for instance, you'll want to make sure that the meat is as flavorful, juicy, and tender as it could possibly get. Unfortunately, ground beef is notorious for cooking up into dry, hard pebbles if you're not careful. So, to get the best ground beef for your enchiladas, you might want to take the advice of a pro like Meathead, the founder of AmazingRibs.com and author of the best-selling book "Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling."
According to the BBQ Hall of Famer, it's all about turning down the heat and locking in moisture once your meat hits the pan. "Meat is about 75% water mostly held in muscle fibers held together by connective tissue. When subjected to heat, they shrink and squeeze out water. Think of all the water that comes out when you brown ground meat," he tells Tasting Table. Meathead's go-to method for keeping the temperature down and replenishing the moisture is splashing some water in the pan as it cooks, around ¼ cup per pound of meat. "Water cannot heat to more than 212 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature at which it turns to steam. So that regulates the heat somewhat and it keeps the meat moist, especially if you stir," he explains.
For great ground beef, fat is key
Although pan browning is a lot quicker, you can also try Meathead's other favorite technique to make ground beef sing: sous vide, a method he says "excels at delivering tender meat." This involves soaking the meat in a vacuum-sealed bag for a couple of hours, so be sure you have the time to spare.
However, Meathead maintains that the first step to achieving perfectly juicy ground beef starts at the butcher. In addition to opting for fresh chuck over frozen, he recommends sticking to the golden ratio of leanness: 80/20. "Water is not the only source of juiciness, fat is. If you buy lean ground meat there will not be the richness that fat contributes. So when you are in the store, buy meat that is 80% lean (20% fat)," he tells Tasting Table. Next is the prep. Before cooking, the pro suggests seasoning every pound of ground beef with ¼ teaspoon of table salt to help its proteins cling on to moisture, as well as adding ½ teaspoon of a tenderizing agent like Adolph's, which delivers enzymes to the meat to make it more tender.
After you've gotten that ground beef browned to succulent, juicy perfection by stirring in some water, the meat-cooking expert has one more tip for making the most of your enchilada filling: "When the meat is done, don't drain and discard all the fat. Yes, this adds calories, but you're not cooking enchiladas every night are you?"