The Best Chest Freezers, According To Reviews
In a perfect world, we might opt to make something fresh for dinner every night. But sadly, the world isn't perfect; days are busy, and there are plenty of times when you can't whip up something from scratch. We might live in an imperfect world, but we do have some awesome ways to make things a little easier. Enter the chest freezer.
One of the best things about making a massive batch of special Italian meatballs or a smoky chicken chili is that they're perfect for freezing into meal-sized portions and keeping for those nights when you just can't. One of the biggest mistakes people make when freezing leftovers is not managing their freezer space correctly and efficiently, leading to freezer-burned food and wasted meals. The key to avoiding this isn't just organizational skills; it's investing in a good chest freezer that can maintain temperature, defrost quickly and easily for upkeep and cleaning, and be user-friendly.
So, let's talk about chest freezers. We wanted to spotlight some of the best chest freezers that are energy-efficient and well-insulated while still having large, usable capacity. We went right to the customers who already made the jump and found some that they swear by.
Kismile chest freezer
Investing in a chest freezer can be a great way to save money. There are a variety of foods that hold up really well in a freezer and keep for a long time — like raw meats and fish — so finding a great deal and stocking up can save you a ton of money in the long run. But old, inefficient, and poorly insulated chest freezers can be such a drain on your electricity bill that it negates any savings, but that's one of the great things about Kismile's chest freezers: The company estimates that it will take only about 0.66 kilowatt-hours per day to run, which is negligible.
This freezer comes in black and white, as well as sizes of 1.8, 3.5, and 7 cubic feet — the cost fluctuates depending on the size and color. Hundreds of happy customers say it's just as efficient as it's advertised and it's quiet, so you can't go wrong here. Customers also say the included basket definitely helps with space management. Many patrons expressed shock to have found such a spacious chest freezer that works incredibly well at such an affordable price point.
Purchase the Kismile chest freezer on Amazon for $94.99.
LifePlus 3.8 cubic feet chest freezer
For anyone working with a limited amount of space, the idea of getting a chest freezer might seem like a challenge ... or an outright impossibility. That's where this LifePlus chest freezer comes in because 3.8 cubic feet of storage space is perfect for apartments and easy to carry downstairs into a basement. Add in wheels on the bottom, a quiet compressor, seven temperature settings, and a design to minimize cold loss and maximize efficiency, and customers say that it's a total win — especially considering that it can be turned into a refrigerator if the two lowest settings are used. We all know vegetables taste better from the farmer's market, right? Well, if you love to stock up in the summer and prep freezer bags in the winter, all this extra fridge-freezer space can be a big help.
Although it can be a challenge to find the right balance between freezing and using too much energy, customers thrilled with this little chest freezer say that the lower freezer settings work so well at keeping the interior frosty. It also gets high marks from patrons who find themselves needing to move the freezer and confirm that, yes, it's quiet enough to tuck into the corner of an apartment.
Purchase the LifePlus 3.8 cubic feet chest freezer on Amazon for $189.99.
West Bend chest freezer
West Bend's highly-rated chest freezer comes in two sizes, a handy 5 cubic feet and a larger 7 cubic feet model at different price points. They include features like a lid that stays open without the need to be held open and easy-to-use temperature controls on the front.
What do online reviews have to say? This freezer will get the job done, with some even noting that it will freeze whatever's inside with minimal ice and frost. It has a simple, straightforward design that some customers say works perfectly in their kitchens, and the low noise is a definite bonus. Some say that they appreciate the ability to use this as a cooler when extra space is needed, and many mentioned they were surprised by how much can fit inside. Customers with older homes and older electrical systems appreciate this one, too, as it's incredibly power-friendly.
Purchase the West Bend chest freezer on Amazon for $298.20.
GE garage ready manual defrost chest freezer
GE has a series of garage ready chest freezers, but what does that mean? Basically, these are chest freezers that have been built to withstand exterior temperatures ranging from 0 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, which can put a lot of stress and strain on an appliance that's trying to keep things cold. GE offers three different, highly-rated sizes of garage ready chest freezers, including 5, 10.7, and 15.7 cubic feet models. They all come with features like removable basket(s) and easy-to-use defrost settings.
GE is another brand that has some seriously loyal customers, with many reviews of these online reviewers saying that they have the quality that customers have come to expect. Some note that they love the option of adjusting temperatures based on what they happen to store in the freezer at the time, which is great for anyone who hunts or fishes. Surprise at just how much actually fits in these freezers is a common compliment, and they're also lauded for being energy efficient — no matter what the exterior temperature is — and even though many seem to opt for leaving it in the garage, the silent operation is still appreciated.
Purchase the GE garage ready 15.7 cubic feet manual defrost chest freezer at Lowe's for $791.
Euhomy chest freezer
There are a number of staple foods that should be kept in the freezer for cooking emergencies. Keep some grated cheese, broth, and bread crumbs in the freezer for backup, and you'll never run out again. Sounds like a plan? Consider Euhomy's highly-rated chest freezers, as they come in three convenient sizes that can fit really well in a kitchen or pantry and have a stylish design that will make you actually want to put them there. Freezers are available in 1.8, 2.1, 2.8, and 3.5 cubic feet and are priced differently according to the sizes and colors.
These are meant to be kept in the home instead of in the garage (although they'll certainly fit there, too). They're quiet and have two removable baskets for smaller or more frequently used items. Customers who have added this to their homes love the fact that it's an energy-efficient addition that's allowed them to save money by buying bulk items. Plenty note that it's perfect for making and freezing pizzas, while others say it gets regular use storing pet food, desserts, and on-sale deals that they never had room for before.
Purchase the Euhomy chest freezer on Amazon for $154.21.
Frigidaire garage ready manual defrost chest freezer
Anyone who's looking for the perfect chest freezer to keep in the garage should check out Frigidaire's garage ready manual defrost chest freezer — and not just because it has the term "garage ready" right in the name. This freezer comes in three different sizes: 14.8, 19.8, and 24.8 cubic feet at varying price points. Features include exterior temperature controls and removable baskets. If you've ever accidentally broken a key off in a freezer or cabinet, you might love the auto-eject feature on this lock.
Check out customer reviews, and you'll find that many gravitated toward this freezer in the first place because of the Frigidaire brand. The company is known for quality, after all, and loyal customers say that extends to the freezer. They're thrilled with the efficiency of this product and the ability to keep such a large interior space cold with minimal electricity consumption. Note that if you're worried about moving it, it comes with castors that make it easy. Others commented how they love it so much that it's made them Frigidaire customers for life. Some suggested putting a carpet on the top and using it as a bench.
Purchase the Frigidaire garage ready manual defrost chest freezer at Lowe's for $599.
R.W.Flame chest freezer
A freezer that isn't maintained can start to smell a little funky, but a great way to stay on top of things is to keep a chest freezer inside your living space instead of out of sight and out of mind in the garage. R.W.Flame has a stylish chest freezer that comes in black and white as well as four different sizes: 1.8, 2.8, 3.5, and 7 cubic feet for different prices. Since they're designed to be energy efficient but quiet as well, they're perfect for kitchens or pantries.
Some customers who have reviewed these freezers said they were doubtful about getting something at such an affordable price point but added that they weren't disappointed, in the least. They reported that it's big enough to hold a whole turkey, so if you've ever wished you could pick up an extra during a Thanksgiving sale and keep it for several months, this is your freezer. It also gets lauded for its ability to keep meat frozen and ice cream frozen but not frosty, which is important!
Purchase the R.W.Flame chest freezer on Amazon for $99.99.
Midea chest freezer
Midea's chest freezers come in sizes that include 3.5, 5.1, and 7 cubic feet models. It can be used as either a freezer or it can be set to a temperature that allows it to double as a fridge. If you live in an area with rough weather or have power outages, this might be the freezer for you. It's advertised as being able to keep everything frozen at a safe temperature for up to two days without power.
Reviews confirm that it absolutely does, with some customers even noting that they love the fact that they could unpack, set up, and move the freezer without getting help. Others love the fact that it has a light inside, while some even say that it keeps the temperature consistent enough that they use it for kegs of beer. Add in efficiency and the fact that it cools down really, really quickly — which is great for when you want to defrost and clean it — and it's a complete win.
Purchase the Midea chest freezer on Amazon for $179.09.
Hamilton Beach 14 cubic feet chest freezer
If you tend to think to yourself that you should really stop overcrowding your freezer upon opening it, you're correct: You should stop. That can be tough if you're a fan of buying in bulk, love stocking up on meats and fish when you see a deal, and look forward to freezing all those delicious summertime fruits. In that case, consider a slightly more spacious chest freezer than the smaller models designed for inside the home. Hamilton Beach has a highly-rated chest freezer with 14 cubic feet of space, and since it's garage ready, it can stand up to the toughest of external temperatures.
When it comes time to look at what customers have to say, this one gets some serious appreciation for storage capacity. Reviews suggest that if you're looking for something capable of holding all the largest cuts of meat for the grill or a massive brisket and some ribs to smoke at your next cookout, there's plenty of room here. It also gets praise for cooling down really quickly and being almost surprisingly easy to clean, especially considering the size.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach 14 cubic feet chest freezer on Amazon for $599.99.
Hotpoint defrost chest freezer
There's a lot to love about Hotpoint's entry into the chest freezer game, starting with the fact that it's almost guaranteed there's a size here that will fit your needs, which we know can be tough to find sometimes. These chest freezers come in 4.9, 6.9, 8.8, 15.7,17.9, and 21.7 cubic feet sizes — all ranging in price. There's another huge bonus here: They're not only freezers but can be converted into refrigerators.
That seems to be a huge selling point as far as customers are concerned, and reviews confirm that this unit — big or small — is not only efficient but regulates the temperature really well. It's lightweight enough to move if you need and that could be ideal. How helpful would it be for those who love throwing backyard parties to stock up on and freeze all the meat, then turn the freezer into a backyard beer fridge when grilling? Customers also appreciate that the interior light is bright and that it comes with removable bins. They also note that they were pleasantly surprised to find it's more spacious than they had first assumed.
Purchase the Hotpoint defrost chest freezer at Lowe's for $169.
Wanai chest freezer
One of the main features that Wanai advertises for both the 3.5 and 5 cubic feet chest freezers is that they're designed to be very, very quiet. They're also available in either black or white and have a design that makes them suitable for including in a kitchen or apartment. There are also seven different temperature settings, which means there's a setting that's perfect for keeping those frozen cocktails just the right amount of frosty, while another setting means they're ideal for trying that ice glaze method for freezing fish.
The two different sizes of chest freezers are priced differently but sit at an affordable price point. Some customers say that the smaller size makes them great for putting in the kitchen and staging food for meal prep during the week and that it has a comfortably large capacity. Others have found different uses for it, including a fisherman who said it's perfect for keeping bait. There are also some kudos to Wanai's customer service, with some saying that when they had questions, they found representatives who were more than happy to help.
Purchase the Wanai chest freezer on Amazon for $169.97.
Igloo deep freezer
Igloo products are known for keeping things cool, so it makes sense that the company would have a respectable entry into the chest freezer category of products. Igloo offers deep freezers in both white and black at 3.5 and 5 cubic feet for reasonable prices. They boast a super-efficient, quick-freezing system and an adjustable thermostat.
Some customers said they purchased one of these to hold frozen food while they defrosted and cleaned other freezers and were surprised at how efficient they were. Several other reviewers noted that they purchased one of these freezers to store breast milk and were similarly surprised at how efficient and spacious they were. Some said they're the perfect size for an RV, very quiet, hold the temperature very well, and much better than they had expected just based on the price point alone.
Purchase the Igloo deep freezer on Amazon for $199.99.
Amana garage ready defrost chest freezer
Anyone who's looking for some serious extra space with a chest freezer might want to consider Amana's 16 cubic feet garage ready chest freezer. Designed to keep an interior cold at exterior temperatures ranging from 0 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, it has a handy temperature alarm and can be converted into a fridge. That can be a huge bonus, and according to customers, it is. One customer purchased four of these freezers for a food outreach organization, and another loved their first freezer so much that they purchased a second.
Other patrons like the option of buying additional storage baskets, while some are thrilled with the combination of the size of the freezer and the price point. Others brought up that it's easy to clean, drain, and convert from fridge to freezer and back again and that they're getting more use out of it than they had first imagined.
Purchase the Amana garage ready defrost chest freezer at Lowe's for $599.
Methodology
In order to recommend some of the best chest freezers, we looked at a few things. That started with customer reviews, and we scoured countless brands and models to find those with consistently good reviews from happy customers. We also looked at what features various models had (including exterior temperature controls and temperature alarms), as well as energy efficiency, estimated power consumption, and roominess. We considered whether the chest freezers are available in a variety of sizes and which are suitable for garages versus indoors.