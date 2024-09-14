How To Expertly Smoke Brisket And Ribs Together At Your Next Cookout

Spend any amount of time smoking anything, and you know time management is crucial, especially with meats like brisket and ribs. So we spoke to Aaron Franklin, pitmaster extraordinaire and owner of Franklin Barbecue, to get his tips on how to do it best. "Brisket and pork ribs have wildly different cooking needs," Franklin explains. "If I had to cook both at the same time, I would place the briskets closer to the smokestack on an offset [smoker] and just worry about making the briskets perfect."

It's no easy feat to have both meats turn out exactly the way you want them to; inevitably you have to choose a preference. This may sound like a difficult choice, but Aaron Franklin makes it simple: "Let the ribs take the back seat." To accomplish this, he and his team cook the briskets earlier in order to get them off the cookers so there's room for the ribs. "This allows ample rest time for briskets and no compromises for pork ribs," he points out. It's the most efficient way to create a win-win situation if you don't have a grill large enough to smoke both meats together. "Mixing multiple meats is much easier on a large cooker," explains Franklin, "but if you are limited on grill space, as we are at Franklin BBQ, separate the cooks!"