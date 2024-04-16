An Expert's Tip For Adding Wood Chips When Smoking Meat

The sweet scent of aromatic wood smoke emanating from the backyard is the meat lover's equivalent of stopping to smell the roses, but the proper use of wood chips is a poorly understood component of good grilling. Here to help us understand the right way to add wood chips when smoking meat is Adam Truhler from The Grilling Dad.

"Adding wood chips implies that you are likely using a vertical smoker (propane or electric) or a gas grill (using something like a smoke box)," Truhler clarified. "If you are using a charcoal grill, I would recommend wood chunks over wood chips." This goes back to knowing your equipment and playing to its strengths. Because wood chunks are quite a bit larger than wood chips, they are better suited for a charcoal grill. Wood chips are useful because they fit into smaller areas, like a smoke box, which lets you achieve smoky barbecue flavors on a gas grill.

"In any case, start with a couple of handfuls of your preferred wood chips," said Truhler. "If you are new to smoking I would err on the side of using fewer wood chips overall. Under-smoked meat is still delicious, whereas over-smoked meat can be inedible. Start with less smoke and adjust to your preference over a series of smoking sessions." It would be nice if there was a simple rule that worked every time for everyone, but cooking isn't always so straightforward. By starting small and slowly building up over time, you can find your sweet spot.