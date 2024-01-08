Is It Safe To Store Fresh Meat In Its Original Butcher Paper Wrapping?

When you return home from your favorite butcher shop with a fresh cut of meat, you might wonder if it's safe to just put it in the fridge in its brown or white paper wrapping. The short answer is that yes, it's safe to store meat this way for a short period. However, if you plan on storing your meat for more extended periods, additional precautions are necessary to maintain its quality and safety of consumption.

For short-term storage, keeping the fresh meat in its original butcher paper wrapping in the refrigerator is generally safe. Butcher paper is designed to protect the meat from exposure to air and contaminants while allowing it to "breathe." This helps maintain the meat's peak texture and flavor for a few days. For slightly longer periods of time, such as several days to a week, an airtight bag is needed to ensure that the meat stays fresh inside its original wrapping.

For long-term storage in the freezer, you should take additional steps to safeguard your meat's quality. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends tightly wrapping a butcher paper package of meat in aluminum foil before freezing. This double-layer approach helps maintain the meat's freshness, prevents freezer burn, and minimizes the risk of contamination.