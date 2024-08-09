14 Absolute Best Sides To Eat With Smoked Brisket

The world of barbecue is filled with so many different proteins. You have your pulled pork, topped with a copious amount of barbecue sauce, brats brimming with juice, and the king of them all: brisket. This cut is rather thick, and due to its size and texture, it will need a long amount of time to cook through. Whether you're making a smoked brisket using a modified charcoal grill or trying a shortcut slow cooker barbecue brisket recipe, one thing is for certain: You will have a ton of extra time on your hands while your meat cooks.

And, what better way to use up your spare time than to think ahead to what types of sides you plan to serve with this time-consuming cut? Luckily, you won't have to waste any of that precious time combing the internet for suggestions, as we've already done the hard work for you. We consulted with several barbecue experts, including BBQ specialist and recipe developer Nicole Johnson from Or Whatever You Do, former professional chef and recipe developer Dennis Littley from Ask Chef Dennis, and founder of Quiche My Grits, Debi Morgan, on some of the best side dishes for pairing with savory smoked brisket. While there are ways to tie back many of these recipes to the brisket using complementary flavor profiles and ingredients, all of these sides offer opportunities for customization and chances to add your own creative spin to them.